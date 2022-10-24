Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Experience the Best Hay Maze in the Bay Area
Arata’s Pumpkin Farm, atop a hill in Half Moon Bay and dotted with orange pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, boasts a haunted house, a petting zoo and a wide variety of gourds for sale. It also has a hay maze inspired by Greek mythology that’s probably the most intense experience of its kind in the entire Bay Area.
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
7x7.com
Bay Area jeweler Cast opens whimsical Marin boutique + more local style news
A Bay Area jeweler is casting a spell: It's impossible not to be bewitched by the super chic bracelets, rings, and pendants in Cast's. new singularly stunning space. Plus, Coco Republic levels up Union Square's furniture game and Friends merch is there for you in San Francisco. Village at Corte...
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
pioneerpublishers.com
Install these drought-tolerant plants this fall
CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 27, 2022) — Fall is the season for updating landscape areas and installing foundation plants. Our temperatures are perfect for planting; warm days and cool nights make for happy installations. Folks have started to trickle into the nursery seeking shrubs, trees, groundcovers and ornamental grasses that...
sunset.com
This New San Francisco Hotel Is Giving Us All Sorts of Artsy Wanderlust
The newest location of the Line Hotel has opened up in San Francisco, smack dab in between the Mid-Market and Tenderloin neighborhoods, and its design plays up the grit, edge, and creative urban energy that we know and love about the city in the best way. The hotel is the fourth location for the Line Hotel brand, which opened its first location in LA’s Koreatown in 2014, followed by locations in Washington D.C. and Austin, Texas.
sfstandard.com
How to Celebrate the Filipino Day of the Dead in the Bay Area
Whether you observe the annual holiday with your family, or only know about it thanks to Disney’s Oscar-winning animated feature, Coco, it’s hard to miss the colorful displays of ancestral reverence that light up the Bay Area’s many Latino communities every November during El Día de los Muertos.
berkeleyside.org
50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
berkeleyside.org
Destination pop-up Koolfi Creamery opens East Bay ice cream shop
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
Award-winning San Francisco restaurant Delfina makes big changes
The much-loved spaghetti pomodoro isn't going anywhere.
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season
Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
sfstandard.com
One of San Francisco’s Biggest Craft Brewers Will Close This Sunday
Less than three years after it opened a giant new facility in Mission Bay, Seven Stills Brewery and Distillery announced that it will close its doors as of Sunday, Oct. 30. “Timing is everything, and we were unfortunately hit with some of the worst timing possible,” cofounder and CEO Tim Obert said in an email Wednesday.
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
sfstandard.com
This Tiny SF Alleyway Could Become a House in $1M Deal. Neighbors Aren’t Convinced
A tiny San Francisco alleyway—completely surrounded by homes—could become a new home if sold for $1 million. The ultra-skinny and oddly shaped 7,200-square-foot lot in the Richmond off Lake Street at 34 22nd Ave. is currently used by residents to access their garages. The lot is zoned for...
SFist
Bourbon & Branch's Bar Group Is Opening Another Speakeasy Nightclub on Market Street, The Dawn Club
This winter we shall see the opening of another new bar and jazz venue from Future Bars, the group behind Bourbon & Branch, Rickhouse, Pagan Idol and other cocktail spots. And it's a revival of a legendary speakeasy turned legit nightclub from the 1930s and 40s, in the same spot where that venue resided.
Empty SF lot with 'no owner' creating controversy after residents attempt to claim space as garden
Fed up with 10 years with no response from the person who supposedly has the key to the empty lot, residents broke the lock to Parcel 36 to start a community garden.
Eater
There’s a Big Dia de Los Muertos Party Going Down in the Outer Sunset — And Everyone’s Invited
Nomar Ramirez, the owner and operator of Indigenous Mexican pop-up Molcaxitl, is working with the Outer Sunset Mercantile to throw a tremendous Dia de Los Muertos party at 37th and Ortega avenues. The free-to-attend event on November 1 will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and is a riff on the To Be Latino series Ramirez piloted with the farmers market in 2020. This’ll be the second Dia de Los Muertos event Ramirez and the group have put on, and he says if it’s anything like last year’s it should be quite the party. “It was a surprisingly good turnout,” Ramirez says. “We were worried nobody would come, but all the vendors sold out within the first hour. Then, for three hours after that, Molcaxitl had the full line.”
