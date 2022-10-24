Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Panel explores roadblocks in freeing wrongfully convicted people in Maryland
The Innocence Project is a group that works to free wrongfully convicted people from prison, but they said there are a lot of roadblocks to making that happen. The Innocence Project has gotten a lot of attention in Baltimore, most recently for their role in helping to free Adnan Syed after more than 20 years behind bars.
mocoshow.com
Walktober: Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance 53 Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland
Grant Funding Supports Projects to Enhance Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Access and Connectivity Statewide. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. Supporting projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions, the Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP), plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
FOX43.com
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
WTOP
‘Nobody needs to die from this:’ Montgomery Co. leaders’ urgent appeal to get ahead of surging winter ailments
Sounding the alarm about growing numbers of respiratory viruses locally, leaders from Montgomery County, Maryland are pleading with people to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. “Get the [bivalent] boosters, get the flu shots. And consider whether or not to wear masks voluntarily when you’re going into more crowded...
Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospitals concerned over surge of children with RSV
Maryland health officials are concerned about a triple threat affecting children. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are sending children to hospitals in numbers not seen in several years, officials said. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Maryland hospitals are seeing an increase in children with respiratory...
wnav.com
Johns Hopkins and Care First Maryland Reach Deal
Via CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Medicine Media Relations. Johns Hopkins Medicine and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) have agreed to a new multiyear contract to provide high-quality care options while building on a long-standing relationship and commitment to serving our shared communities. This agreement ensures continued service to existing members and patients while opening new opportunities to create value for the people and communities we serve.
Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure. Voters have a choice to legalize cannabis for...
wypr.org
"Ghosts of Western Maryland"
Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say
BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
Centre Daily
Co-workers spent years splitting Maryland lottery tickets. They finally won
The camaraderie among co-workers is a unique bond. For six Maryland employees, this bond revolves around the lottery. After years of playing together, the “Powerball Six” won $50,000 in the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing, according to an Oct. 26 news release from Maryland lottery officials. The “Powerball Six”...
PLANetizen
Lawsuit Challenges Maryland's Big Highway Widening Plans
"The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a state plan to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes, saying the proposal’s environmental analysis was 'deficient,'" reports Katherine Shaver for the Washington Post. If the...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
630 WMAL
Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
Maryland man hired as contractor arrested for placing hidden camera in woman's closet in DC
WASHINGTON — DC police have arrested a Maryland man for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a woman's closet in Southwest D.C. Back in June, the suspect identified as 41-year-old Eddy Giron of Hyattsville was hired to perform home improvements and remolding work at a home in the 1100 block of 3rd Street Southwest.
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Investing in Baltimore
Rising between M&T Bank Stadium and The Horseshoe Casino is a sure sign that developers are placing a big bet on Baltimore. TopGolf and its multistory driving range opens its doors this week. The premier entertainment destination is just one of a number of new and renovated venues popping up around town. And, the opening comes as we are getting a glimpse of what could be in store for Charm City's future.
NBC Washington
1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County
A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
Wbaltv.com
ATF completes investigation into January fire that killed 3 Baltimore firefighters
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives completed its investigation into a fire that killed three Baltimore City firefighters in January. In a statement, the ATF said: "Our investigation is complete. This case has been referred to the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office. In any investigation, ATF assesses which attorney's office — local, state, or federal — we will refer a case to by considering jurisdictional matters, types of charges that can be filed, penalties associated with those charges, and more. In this instance, that office is the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office."
Brutal fights at Baltimore City Public Schools spread on social media
BALTIMORE - Violence has been a topic of concern within Baltimore City Public Schools.Videos have been shared on social media involving brutal fights among students.A video on social media from September shows a fight involving adults and students happening steps from Bay Brook Elementary Middle School in Brooklyn, Baltimore City. The fight, posted to Facebook, shows what looks like one woman getting pulled by her hair while Safe Streets workers, wearing orange sweatshirts, appear to be breaking up the fight. In the video, you can hear screaming in the background as someone yelled, "she got the mother, she got the mother." A woman who lives across the street told WJZ this fighting is nothing new. And a parent who has three children attending Bay Brook said her daughter has been a victim of the violence that regularly occurs at that school who believes there should be security officers stationed at the campus. "My daughter was getting bullied, the little boy, he pushed her down, she hurt herself," she said in an interview Thursday, "talking about incidents happening....and nothing being done." Earlier this week, a Mervo High student was jumped at the bus stop after school.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
