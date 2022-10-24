ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

karl1000
2d ago

For over a decade several Mayors that we have had have brought this issue to MS Governors attention and have been to the White House begging, but nothing was done until the water supply failed.

9
Carlos McKinney
2d ago

Just put the political party crap aside and just take care of the people. That's what I believe is the problem. Society is so Hell bent on political parties and have said screw the people. Then some of you will listen to what they are saying and will let Wikipedia tell you the so-called truth and not read the actual documents that are public records to get the truth.

9
Kelvin Knox
2d ago

Reeves is not for all Mississippians. He caters only to the Trump base for political gain. He needs to be out of government, PERIOD.

4
 

