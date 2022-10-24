Read full article on original website
Lauryn Hill Surprised on Stage by Son Zion and Grandkids After Performing Emotional Song: Photos
Lauryn Hill performed her song "To Zion," about her decision to have her first baby and was then surprised by Zion, 25, and his two kids Lauryn Hill shared a special moment with the oldest of her six kids. The "Ready or Not" singer, 47, performed over the weekend at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, where she performed her emotional song "To Zion" as part of her setlist. The song discusses Hill's decision to go through with her pregnancy with Zion in 1997 as her career was picking up....
‘Gunsmoke’: Buck Taylor Revealed Why Most Actors Got Frustrated by James Arness and Cast
Actor Buck Taylor once explained how most other actors were frustrated by James Arness and the rest of the 'Gunsmoke' cast for their ability to steal scenes.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Reacts to Being Featured on Jenny Han's Latest Book Cover
Watch: The Summer I Turned Pretty Star Minnie Mills Talks on-Set Pranks. The Summer I Turned Pretty cast is getting the book treatment. Jenny Han, who helped adapt her hit novel into the Prime Video series of the same name, has shared the actors' reaction to being featured on the cover of the book's follow-up, It's Not Summer Without You.
Harry Styles Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Bushy Beard and a Tail "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" Video
Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Enjoy Date Night After Nanny Drama. It's a music video that feels like a music video. Harry Styles channeled all the Little Mermaid vibes in the video for his hit single "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," donning a crown, jewels and a giant squid-like tail.
SheKnows
Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum
It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood
Shirley Temple revealed one of the way child stars were scolded on set in her heyday. Here's what she said about the black box.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
Late TV Icon Leslie Jordan Was a Family Man: Meet His 2 Younger Sisters and Mom Peggy
Television icon Leslie Jordan was a family man. The Call Me Kat actor died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 67, Closer confirmed. His talent touched the lives of many, including his mom, sisters and costars. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Oldest surviving actor from Gone With the Wind movie is 103 years old and survived a plane crash
Caren Marsh Doll in 2014Credit: Boyd Magers; CC-BY-3.0 Caren Marsh-Doll is currently one of the oldest actors in the world. She is 103 years old as of October 2022. Caren was born in 1919 and although she never received top billing as an actor, she played small parts and acted as a stand-in for some major Hollywood stars from the Golden Age.
The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
musictimes.com
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury
Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim
Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen. The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli. After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.
Bachelor in Paradise Stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Are Married
Watch: Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are MARRIED!. A wedding so nice, they're gonna do it twice. Bachelor in Paradise alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile revealed they tied the knot in an intimate New York City courthouse ceremony Oct. 27 ahead of their larger wedding celebration set for Fall 2023. The newlyweds shared a video of the moment they officially wed in a sweet Instagram post, which Serena captioned, "JUST MARRIED!! We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn't want to get married twice! For the full two minute video head over to our YouTube."
Nick & Vanessa Lachey Explain Why Not All the Love Is Blind Season 3 Couples May Get Happy Endings
Watch: Love Is Blind Cast Reacts to Andrew's "Crying" Eye Drop Drama!. The honeymoon phase for the Love Is Blind season three contestants might be coming to an end. While the third crop of finalists from the hit Netflix series are basking in the glow of their engagements, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are teasing that some cracks will soon start to show. And according to Vanessa, it all goes back to what happened—or, specifically, didn't happen—in the pods.
See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Twin With Baby Girl Malti While Celebrating Diwali
Watch: Priyanka Chopra Proves She's Nick Jonas' No. 1 Fan at Concert. We're a sucker for this sweet post. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with their 9-month-old baby girl Malti on Oct. 24. The "Close" singer gave a few glimpses into their family affair by sharing some photos of himself, Priyanka and the little one in matching outfits made with shimmery, cream-colored fabric.
Martha Stewart Reveals If She’d Date “Sort of Cute” Pete Davidson
Watch: Martha Stewart Is Ready to Get the Scoop on Pete Davidson. Is Martha Stewart ready to get a little BDE in her life?. While playing Drew Barrymore's "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag" game, the cookbook author, 81, revealed whether she would hypothetically date Pete Davidson. Once a picture...
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse Into Her Birthday Celebration With Orlando Bloom and Daughter Daisy
Watch: Katy Perry Shares DETAILS on Wedding to Orlando Bloom. It's time to bust out the fireworks for Katy Perry's birthday. The singer turned 38 years old on Oct. 25 and gave fans a glimpse into her celebration with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.
Inside Kelly Osbourne's "Sober and Sane" Journey to Motherhood
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Officially Debuts Her Baby Bump!. Some things in life are worth the wait. Just ask Kelly Osbourne. The former Osbournes star announced that she was pregnant on May 12, revealing that she and her rocker boyfriend Sidney Wilson are expecting their first child together, more than 20 years after they kicked off their friendship.
E! News
