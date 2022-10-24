ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Lauryn Hill Surprised on Stage by Son Zion and Grandkids After Performing Emotional Song: Photos

Lauryn Hill performed her song "To Zion," about her decision to have her first baby and was then surprised by Zion, 25, and his two kids Lauryn Hill shared a special moment with the oldest of her six kids. The "Ready or Not" singer, 47, performed over the weekend at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, where she performed her emotional song "To Zion" as part of her setlist. The song discusses Hill's decision to go through with her pregnancy with Zion in 1997 as her career was picking up....
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages

Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
E! News

Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury

Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
E! News

"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim

Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen. The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli. After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.
E! News

Bachelor in Paradise Stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Are Married

Watch: Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are MARRIED!. A wedding so nice, they're gonna do it twice. Bachelor in Paradise alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile revealed they tied the knot in an intimate New York City courthouse ceremony Oct. 27 ahead of their larger wedding celebration set for Fall 2023. The newlyweds shared a video of the moment they officially wed in a sweet Instagram post, which Serena captioned, "JUST MARRIED!! We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn't want to get married twice! For the full two minute video head over to our YouTube."
E! News

Nick & Vanessa Lachey Explain Why Not All the Love Is Blind Season 3 Couples May Get Happy Endings

Watch: Love Is Blind Cast Reacts to Andrew's "Crying" Eye Drop Drama!. The honeymoon phase for the Love Is Blind season three contestants might be coming to an end. While the third crop of finalists from the hit Netflix series are basking in the glow of their engagements, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are teasing that some cracks will soon start to show. And according to Vanessa, it all goes back to what happened—or, specifically, didn't happen—in the pods.
E! News

See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Twin With Baby Girl Malti While Celebrating Diwali

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Proves She's Nick Jonas' No. 1 Fan at Concert. We're a sucker for this sweet post. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with their 9-month-old baby girl Malti on Oct. 24. The "Close" singer gave a few glimpses into their family affair by sharing some photos of himself, Priyanka and the little one in matching outfits made with shimmery, cream-colored fabric.
E! News

Martha Stewart Reveals If She’d Date “Sort of Cute” Pete Davidson

Watch: Martha Stewart Is Ready to Get the Scoop on Pete Davidson. Is Martha Stewart ready to get a little BDE in her life?. While playing Drew Barrymore's "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag" game, the cookbook author, 81, revealed whether she would hypothetically date Pete Davidson. Once a picture...
E! News

Inside Kelly Osbourne's "Sober and Sane" Journey to Motherhood

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Officially Debuts Her Baby Bump!. Some things in life are worth the wait. Just ask Kelly Osbourne. The former Osbournes star announced that she was pregnant on May 12, revealing that she and her rocker boyfriend Sidney Wilson are expecting their first child together, more than 20 years after they kicked off their friendship.
E! News

E! News

