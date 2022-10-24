Read full article on original website
Nick & Vanessa Lachey Explain Why Not All the Love Is Blind Season 3 Couples May Get Happy Endings
Watch: Love Is Blind Cast Reacts to Andrew's "Crying" Eye Drop Drama!. The honeymoon phase for the Love Is Blind season three contestants might be coming to an end. While the third crop of finalists from the hit Netflix series are basking in the glow of their engagements, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are teasing that some cracks will soon start to show. And according to Vanessa, it all goes back to what happened—or, specifically, didn't happen—in the pods.
How Ryan Reynolds Spent “the Best Birthday of All” With Pregnant Blake Lively
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds rang in his 46th birthday in style. The Deadpool star spent his birthday celebrations surrounded by family and friends, as seen in a carousel of images posted to his Instagram Oct. 25. Ryan's brother Terry Reynolds and mother Tamara Stewart Reynolds joined the actor and his wife Blake Lively, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, for a seaside celebration.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Twin During Date Night at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
All the stars are closer at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The cast of the Marvel sequel—including Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright—stunned in bold ensembles at the movie's debut in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. But Black Panther also welcomed a new star for round two: Rihanna, who sings the lead single "Lift Me Up," off the blockbuster's soundtrack.
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Reveals Which Southern Charm Hunk Slid Into Her DMs After BravoCon
Watch: RHOSLC Stars Share Reaction After Jen Shah's Guilty Plea. Heather Gay has been charmed by some of Bravo's best-looking guys. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed which hunky Bravolebrities she was swooned by at BravoCon 2022 during the Oct. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Jennette McCurdy Reveals What Would Make Her Return to Acting
Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says Novel Is Coming "Sooner" Than Expected. Jennette McCurdy's acting days may not be fully behind her. The former iCarly star has been open about her decision to stop acting in 2018, but at the Time100 Next Gala Oct. 25, she shared that writing her best-selling memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, helped her feel more receptive about the idea of stepping in front of the cameras again.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim
Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen. The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli. After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.
Emotional Julie and Savannah Chrisley Reflect on How Legal Troubles Have Affected Their Family
Watch: Savannah Chrisley Will "Stand By" Parents After Fraud Conviction. Savannah Chrisley is looking back at her family's difficult past few months. On the Oct. 25 episode of her Unlocked podcast, the Growing Up Chrisley star sat down with her mom, Julie, to talk about how the Chrisley family is doing after Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud earlier this year.
tvinsider.com
Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66
Canadian actor Michael Kopsa, who appeared in sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 and The X-Files, has died. He was 66. Kopsa’s passing was announced on Twitter by his former wife, actress Lucia Frangione, who revealed he died of complications from a brain tumor. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour,” tweeted Frangione.
Megan Mullally Recalls Last Meeting With "Flawlessly Funny" Leslie Jordan One Month Before His Death
Watch: Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes & More Pay Tribute. Megan Mullally is reeling over the sudden death of her former co-star, Leslie Jordan. The actress, who starred alongside Jordan on Will & Grace, shared a touching tribute to him after he died while reportedly suffering from a medical emergency while driving.
Bachelor in Paradise Stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Are Married
Watch: Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are MARRIED!. A wedding so nice, they're gonna do it twice. Bachelor in Paradise alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile revealed they tied the knot in an intimate New York City courthouse ceremony Oct. 27 ahead of their larger wedding celebration set for Fall 2023. The newlyweds shared a video of the moment they officially wed in a sweet Instagram post, which Serena captioned, "JUST MARRIED!! We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn't want to get married twice! For the full two minute video head over to our YouTube."
Real Housewives of Orange County Alum Alexis Bellino Introduces Transgender Son Miles
Watch: RHOC's Alexis Bellino Introduces Transgender Son Miles. Alexis Bellino is beaming with pride. In a post shared to Instagram on Oct. 25, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared that her 14-year-old son, Miles, is transgender. "He's now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he's seen...
Married at First Sight's Decision Day Just Had the Best "I Want to Stay Married" Moment
Watch: Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples. Sometimes, the experts just get it right. During the Oct. 26 episode of Married at First Sight, four couples had to make the big decision of whether they want to stay married or get a divorce. And while one match sadly decided to call it quits, we're too focused on Lindy and Miguel's commitment to their marriage.
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Private Boyfriend
Watch: Pregnant Sophia Grace Talks Private Love Life and Backlash. Not everyone is claiming a starring role in Sophia Grace's road to parenthood. The child star-turned YouTuber surprised followers Oct. 22 by announcing she was pregnant and expecting her first child. And while the 19-year-old was more than happy to share the news with her 3.4 million subscribers, she's more hesitant to disclose anything about her longtime boyfriend—her partner in parenting.
Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked in New York City
Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" Chris Redd's latest night out is no laughing matter. The former Saturday Night Live star was taken to a local New York City hospital on Oct. 26 after he was allegedly attacked by a stranger. New York...
Pregnant Sophia Grace Responds to Critics Claiming She’s Too Young to Have a Baby
Watch: Sophia Grace Responds to Pregnancy Backlash. This one is for the haters. After Sophia Grace—who rose to fame on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland—announced her pregnancy Oct. 22, her YouTube followers had a lot to say. And now, the 19-year-old has a word for them too.
A TikToker accidentally bought a 'hideous' $4,000 Salvador Dalí print because she was 'bored' and had 'FOMO' at an auction she never expected to win
Allen says she had FOMO, so she bid on a "hideous" authentic Dalí. To her surprise, she won.
