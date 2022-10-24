ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect

One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Alabama jury convicts parolee in 2018 triple killing

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man who was charged with killing two north Alabama women and a boy months after being paroled from prison was convicted of capital murder in the triple slaying and could be sentenced to death. Jurors deliberated about a half-hour Wednesday before convicting Jimmy O’Neal...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WNYT

Hochul, Zeldin to face off in only debate

After much back and forth between the campaigns, a debate is finally happening tonight between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. The two will face off at 7 p.m. at Pace University in Westchester. This will be the only time the candidates for governor will meet before...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Attorneys general say Albertsons should delay $4B dividend

A bipartisan group of attorneys general is asking Albertsons to delay a $4 billion payout to its shareholders until they can complete a review of Kroger’s planned acquisition of the grocery chain. Kroger earlier this month announced it was paying $20 billion to buy Albertsons. The deal is expected...
ARIZONA STATE
WNYT

Cleanup begins at historic Bennington cemetery ransacked by vandals

Families who have loved ones lying at the historic Bennington Village Cemetery are wondering what the town is going to do about the hundreds of gravestones that were vandalized over the weekend. The restoration process started Thursday. The town has already started restoring some of the headstones. It’s the message...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

South Glens Falls hit & run case appears headed to trial

Wednesday was the deadline for a Moreau man to accept a plea offer related to a fatal hit-and-run, and it looks like John Lincoln-Lynch would rather go to trial. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls and leaving the scene of the deadly February crash. The...
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment

A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy