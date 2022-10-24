ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MRC pulls Kanye West doc: ‘We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform’

By Christi Carras
 3 days ago
Kanye West has lost the support of various entertainment companies after making antisemitic remarks. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

MRC Entertainment is the latest industry player to cut ties with Kanye West following the rapper’s recent antisemitic remarks.

On Monday, MRC decided to shelve a recently completed documentary about the “Donda” artist because the production company “cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.” MRC’s statement came shortly after leading talent agency CAA dropped West from its client list.

“Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years - the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain,” MRC said in a letter provided to The Times.

“This song was performed acapella in the time of the Pharaohs, Babylon and Rome, went acoustic with The Spanish Inquisition and Russia’s Pale of Settlement, and Hitler took the song electric. Kanye has now helped mainstream it in the modern era,” the letter continued.

MRC and CAA are among several entities that have distanced themselves from West after he repeatedly expressed antisemitic views in interviews and on social media. West has also come under fire this month for modeling and distributing shirts bearing the phrase “White Lives Matter.”

In recent weeks, Twitter and Instagram have blocked West from posting on their platforms, while unscripted TV series “The Shop” declined to air an episode featuring the musician.

West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her sister Khloé Kardashian have also voiced support for the Jewish community in the wake of West’s antisemitic outbursts.

Other companies that have parted ways with the Grammy winner and fashion mogul include J.P. Morgan, the Gap and Balenciaga. Upon scrapping its documentary, MRC urged more businesses to take a stand against both the “Flashing Lights” hit-maker and antisemitism.

“Lies are an important part of all discrimination, and this one is no different. When well crafted, they create the illusion that the action is just, that the bigot is ‘punching up’ at the victim,” the MRC letter continued.

“It’s critical to antisemites, who must explain why they are attacking a people that comprise less than half of one percent of the world’s population. Not a fair fight, numbers wise. But if the Jews are ultra-powerful because of secret evil plots, well, the argument is, it must be fair and ok.”

Over the weekend, The Times reported that L.A. has seen a rise in antisemitic activity as a result of West’s behavior, which has been praised by members of a hate group giving Nazi salutes in the city.

“The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising,” the MRC statement read. “What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”

Read MRC’s full letter — signed by studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley — below.

This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.

Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years - the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain. This song was performed acapella in the time of the Pharaohs, Babylon and Rome, went acoustic with The Spanish Inquisition and Russia’s Pale of Settlement, and Hitler took the song electric. Kanye has now helped mainstream it in the modern era.

Lies are an important part of all discrimination, and this one is no different. When well crafted, they create the illusion that the action is just, that the bigot is “punching up” at the victim. It’s critical to antisemites, who must explain why they are attacking a people that comprise less than half of one percent of the world’s population. Not a fair fight, numbers wise. But if the Jews are ultra-powerful because of secret evil plots, well, the argument is, it must be fair and ok.

The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.

Why is a group that has historically been brave and unreserved in its fight against antisemitism so quiet on Kanye?

Because of the emergence of a second lie - one that is at the center of what we call Antisemitism 2.0. It is brilliantly crafted, fast becoming part of mainstream thinking, and puts Jews in a terrible philosophical corner. That lie goes as follows:

If you support Israel’s right to exist, you are a racist.

If you are a Jew, you support Israel’s right to exist.

Therefore, if you are Jewish, you are a racist.

As leaders of this company (a Jew, a Muslim, and a Christian), we feel duty bound to say to all of you this is a pernicious, terrible use of false logic. It marries very well with the first “punching up” lie that all Jews are connected by conspiracy. And it is working, because many Jews are scared to speak up in defense of their religion, or Israel, for fear of being labelled racists. It is no more true than saying that if you support Palestine’s right to exist, you must be an antisemite.

For proof of how quickly a protest of Israel’s policies can jump to antisemitism, look no further than last week’s outrage at Wellesley College. The school is a historical bastion of liberalism and civil rights. But last week its newspaper editorial board saw fit not only to condemn Israel, but actually publish a MAP of Jewish places of worship, organizations and business in the area so that they could be targeted for protest – or worse. This would not be shocking from Neo-Nazis, but Wellesley?

The three of us want to make our position on this very clear.

· We support Palestine’s right to exist.

· We support Israel’s right to exist.

· Both nations represent a dream and an ideal for their peoples - one of safety, freedom, and prosperity.

· Both ideals are worthy of protection, even though we have significant objections to the policies of the governments of both nations.

· Objections to a nation’s government do not constitute grounds for discrimination against that nation’s citizens or supporters.

· We uniformly reject any assertion that we, our colleagues, or anyone else is bigoted or racist based on their support for the sovereignty and existence of any country, all of which have flaws.

If you hear or encounter the perpetuation of these intolerances and falsehoods, please let us know. It is totally unacceptable. And to those who are afraid to use their voice, hopefully this encourages you to do so.

Comments / 181

LET'S GO DARWIN!
3d ago

Ignorant racism should be stopped, not rewarded. people are getting gunned down in synagogues. Words are being acted on with violence. Ask any group that has been the brunt of it recently.

Reply(2)
43
LET'S GO DARWIN!
3d ago

Just like Trump, Kanye might not be a billionaire for much longer. Your actions and your words have consequences. You can say and do whatever you want but there will always be a consequence good or bad. That's life.

Reply(8)
51
therapybill
3d ago

Ye's mother was brilliant and raised him to be open-minded and stand for truth. He had every opportunity to be great. Instead, he went tumbling down the rabbit hole and instead of even bothering to climb back up, he helped himself to the kool-aid and made himself right at home with the rest of the literal demons beneath. I mourn him. I mourn the man he is capable of being. His poor mother.

Reply
27
