ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Gives Savage Response to Christian McCaffrey Trade

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkUjl_0il0CyxH00

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wasn't too worried when the San Francisco 49ers traded for running back Christian McCaffrey.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been known to give a few good sound bites when standing in front of a microphone.

Kingsbury's sense of humor again struck reporters during his typical Monday press conference. During the Cardinals' victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, news broke that running back Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

The news set the entire football world in a frenzy, as McCaffrey's talents as arguably one of the best running backs in football joins a San Francisco offense that already has Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle among other strong options.

The Cardinals, who have already played McCaffrey once this year, now will square off against him twice more as Arizona has yet to play the 49ers.

Kingsbury said he wasn't too worried upon hearing the trade news:

"No, no, that's alright," Kingsbury said when asked if the mood was dampened upon hearing the news. "I knew they were playing the Chiefs so I felt good about it."

Kansas City made quick work of the 49ers, defeating them in 44-23 fashion.

The Cardinals held McCaffrey to only 27 rushing yards in their victory over the Panthers, but he did manage nine receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

Arizona plays San Francisco in Mexico on Monday Night Football on Nov. 21.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals Rank Top Five in Pass Protection

Cardinals Listed as Potential Fit for Dont'a Hightower

Arizona Opens as Underdogs at Minnesota

Cardinals Very Much Alive in NFC West Race

DeAndre Hopkins Excels in Season Debut

Evaluating Cardinals Week 7 Snap Counts

Keaontay Ingram Talks First NFL TD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Longtime NFL Punter Announces He's Officially Retiring

After 19 seasons of professional football, veteran punter Jon Ryan is stepping away from the game. Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the 40-year-old whose spent the past several years playing in Canada is ready to call it a career. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,”...
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday

When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Free Agent Signing News

The Dallas Cowboys improved their record to 5-2 this past Sunday, but cornerback Jourdan Lewis went down with a season-ending injury. Lewis was placed on injured reserve because of a Lisfranc injury. He'll undergo surgery fairly soon. In six appearances this season, Lewis has 26 total tackles and an interception....
The Hill

Two star athletes leaving Ye’s sports marketing agency

Prominent U.S. athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have both announced their departures from Ye’s sports marketing agency, Donda Sports, amid backlash over the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks. In a joint statement with his wife Erica, Donald, who recently won a...
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy