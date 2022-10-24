Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
Legacy providers: Fiber, not fixed wireless, the broadband solution
As Nextlink Internet prepares to expand its network across Kansas and Nebraska, legacy broadband companies are questioning the Dallas-based company's strategy to deploy mostly fixed wireless connectivity to rural residents. On Aug. 31, Nextlink was awarded almost a half-billion dollars from the Federal Communications Commission to expand its service. In...
🎧Kansas Strong show - Oil & gas education
Hear this month's Kansas Strong show with Eagle Radio's Scott Donovan and Executive Director of the Kansas Oil and Gas Producers Association Warren Martin that aired Oct. 26, 2022. The Kansas Strong program airs the fourth Wednesday every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
$3 million to connect 3,000 Kansans through high-speed internet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $3 million is headed to Kansas to connect 3,000 residents, 255 businesses, 14 schools and four farms through high-speed internet. U.S. Department of Agriculture Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that the USDA will provide a total of $3,066,752 to bring high-speed internet access to two counties in the Sunflower State.
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
US sued over lack of protection plan for rare grouse found in Kansas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An environmental group is suing U.S. wildlife managers, saying they have failed to protect a rare grouse found in parts of the Midwest that include one of the country’s most prolific areas for oil and gas development. A lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Center...
1 in 5 Kansans plan to move away — soon. Drop fake fights over drag queens and get real
Most of us probably will. The new “Kansas Speaks” survey from Fort Hays State University reveals that roughly two-thirds of Kansans expect to be living in the same community five years from now — and that another 13% expect to be living someplace else within the state. That’s the good news.
Housing Assistance Still Available in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas has given out almost $25 million in federal homeowner assistance to help people catch up on their bills. And the Kansas News Service reports that funds are still available. The program has helped more than 2,000 Kansas homeowners in the last six months and...
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
Farmers hopeful as rain hits parts of Kansas
Farmers are hoping the recent rainfall could help their crops and make an impact on the dry conditions.
Kansas hospitals to receive $341 million annually
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas hospitals will receive $341 million each year thanks to new enhancements to an old program. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that the Sunflower State has been given federal approval to enhance the Health Care Access Improvement Program and bring $341 million into the state each year - at a time when hospitals are financially vulnerable. She said the additional funds will boost Medicaid payments to hospitals and help maintain the state’s hospital networks.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
Endangered Kansas species get helping hand with $4.3M investment
More than $4 million will be invested in Kansas wildlife to help support endangered species after approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Changes to checks and balances: What these constitutional amendments could mean for Kansas
Kansans may have seen postcards in their mailbox, videos in their Facebook feed or commercials on television admonishing voters to support House Concurrent Resolution 5014, a proposed constitutional amendment listed on the November ballot as Constitutional Question 1. But while the ads are long on platitudes, they’re short on specifics,...
Here’s what poll watchers see when they observe elections in Kansas
Wanting to fulfill a civic duty, volunteering for altruistic reasons and sometimes just being asked to are some of the reasons why some Kansans spend Election Day volunteering to be poll watchers. Poll watchers, officially known as poll agents, are partisan volunteers who are recruited by each county’s political parties...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats
TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance. In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes in the August primary over the […] The post Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Speaks: Survey shows how Kansans are feeling on key issues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New insights surface Tuesday into how Kansans are viewing the state of the state. Fort Hays State University Docking Institute released its annual Kansas Speaks survey, conducted between September and early October. It includes many questions on the issues being debated during Campaign 2022. More than...
The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly
A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
