Alabama State

Craptastic-NA
3d ago

Depends on whether it’s lib or conservative. The census of conservative ghosts is zero. The census for lib ghosts who somehow manage to vote - well it’s variable depending on how many ghosts the libs need from one election to the next.

kiss951.com

Don’t Dew This: North Carolina Woman Cited For Shooting Mountain Dew

When Gastonia Police officers got the call of shots fired this week, they probably weren’t expecting what they found. The call led them into a neighborhood where they encountered a 64-year-old woman who was shooting at bottles of Mountain Dew in her backyard. The woman admitted to shooting the soda bottles with a revolver. And the reasons? She didn’t like her father drinking them. Wouldn’t it have been easier just to pour the drink out?
GASTONIA, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To

Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina State Fair One Of The Top 10 In The Country

Fall means fair season, especially in the south. And with the NC State Fair just wrapping up I thought it was interesting that it was named one of the Top 10 fairs in the country. This is according to a list by Vacations Made Easy. There are several staples you know you’re going to get at any and every fair. Free live music, some form of competitions, carnival rides, and deep-fried and other crazy food concoctions. The one food item that always stands out in my memory is the Krispy Kreme Burger.
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday

Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Who Has the Best Curry in North Carolina?

Are you a curry lover? There are so many ranges of places you can get curry from. There is Japanese, Indian, Jamaican, and Thai curry available for you to enjoy. Personally, I do not believe I have even had curry before. I have been told it has a bit of spice to it, so it sounds right up my alley for sure. For the different cultures that curry lives in, curry can be like their little piece of home and tradition.
CARY, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

8 North Carolina haunted houses to check out

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has its share of haunted history and folklore, like fairies in the North Carolina mountains or the haunted remnants of a city beneath the surface of a lake. That's why it's the perfect place for chilling Halloween thrills this year!. If you love getting...
RALEIGH, NC
roaringbengals.com

Urban legends of North Carolina

Have you ever heard of Bloody Mary? What about the Hookman? Both of these are popular urban legends that some people may even believe in, but did you know that North Carolina has its own urban legends?. Like the Mothman, North Carolina has its very own cryptid. The Beast of...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

