ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

PSC to host Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in memory of Carla Williams

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wotsV_0il0Bqvg00

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola State College will host a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in memory of Carla Williams this Thursday.

Williams died in May due to domestic violence when her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her. A former PSC Lady Pirate basketball player, Williams spent more than 24 years working in PSC athletics, Collegiate High and the Mathematics and Computer Science Department.

“Domestic Violence is an ongoing issue in our society and this past year, it really hit home for the PSC Family with the loss of Coach Carla Williams,” Jessica Johnson, the College’s director of Wellness Services, said in a release. “To honor Carla and other victims of domestic violence, we’ve scheduled several events (the walk and workshops) to raise awareness of the issue and provide information on the resources available to help victims.”

Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.

The college is set to host several domestic violence awareness events and include on-campus resource stations on the Pensacola, Milton and Warrington campuses Oct. 24-28.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, FavorHouse of Northwest Florida Inc., will hold a workshop at noon in Hagler Auditorium on the Pensacola campus. Snacks will be provided with an RSVP to PiratesCare@pensacolastate.edu , by Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Thursday, Oct. 27, has been designated Purple Thursday,” a National Day of Action, where everyone is urged to wear purple to raise awareness of domestic violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuioB_0il0Bqvg00

For those that want to participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, there is a $15 participation fee or $30 fee, which includes a t-shirt. Students can walk for free. Proceeds from the walk will benefit the Carla Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund.

To register for the event, click here .

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

Robertsdale vigil to honor and remember crime victims

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in Robertsdale to remember and honor victims of crime across Baldwin County. The event is part of National Crime Prevention Month and hosted by Vocal Gulf Coast. Robertsdale Police Chief Bradley Kendrick is expected to speak and provide tips on how the community […]
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WKRG News 5

Changes coming to Daphne’s Mardi Gras ordinance

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mardi Gras is a big part of life on the Gulf Coast. Each year thousands of people line the streets in Olde Towne Daphne, catching throws and letting the good times roll. “We’ve got one organization that’s over 22 years parading, the Shadow Barons,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. “The Apollo’s […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Co. Schools earn academic excellence designation

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District is one of fourteen schools to earn the High-Performing designation for the 2021-2022 school year. This latest recognition makes nine consecutive high-performing titles, the longest-running streak in the state. The Florida State Board of Education reviews all 67 counties for continued and improved academic success, as […]
NICEVILLE, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Medical Center Clinic Welcomes Racquel Hedman, PA-C To The Eye Institute

Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce the arrival of Racquel Hedman, PA-C, to the Eye Institute. Racquel completed her Bachelors of Science in Biomedical Sciences at the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL where she graduated with honors. She went on to earn her Masters of Health Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Duke University in Durham, NC. Racquel is certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She will be working under the direct supervision of board-certified ophthalmologist, Jennifer Murray, MD.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola dentist found guilty of battery, sentencing begins Nov. 1: ECSO

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a Pensacola dentist guilty of battery Wednesday afternoon, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Since May 27, Dr. Charles Stamitoles has been arrested four times. Several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Stamitoles was convicting of slapping an employee on her back side and hugging her from […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

The Greater Gulf State Fair opens on Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 68th annual Greater Gulf State Fair returns to the grounds this Friday features the largest midway on the Gulf Coast. It also features several concerts set to play on the main stage. Of course, the rides, the Fair Food, adult attractions inside the marketplace. Executive director of the Greater Gulf […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 2 days after WKRG feature

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” two days prior, Oct. 24. Devin Gales turned himself into the S.A.W.S Wednesday. Gales was wanted for felon in possession of a firearm. WKRG News 5 has teamed […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy