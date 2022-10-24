Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan farm creates massive rivalry-themed maze
Choice Farms in Webberville made a maize-in-blue and Spartan-themed maze and, well, it's huge.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is undertaking a large-scale cat rescue mission Monday and Tuesday. The shelter said it had been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its large cat overpopulation and has taken in nearly 50 cats. The shelter anticipates it will take in more than 100 cats Monday and Tuesday.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
WILX-TV
‘There have been fatalities’ - Train bridge in Grand Ledge sees rise in trespassing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oak Park in Grand Ledge is a popular spot for high school senior pictures, nature walks and potentially deadly trespassing. An active train bridge, a trestle, has seen its share of trespassing despite warning signs. “You’ll see some standing on the bridge, sitting on the bridge,”...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Is a trip to this crystal and metaphysics shop in your future?
Have you ever wanted to know your future? Or perhaps you’re into all those crystals? Or maybe all these metaphysical things just have you curious?. There is one shop that has it all, the Boston Tea Room in Ferndale. “We want this to be a space where you can...
Morning Sun
Family remembers Amanda Kish, CMU freshman killed in car crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
detroithistorical.org
2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled
There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
Fire displaces person living in shed near downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI - A person living in a shed in Jackson was displaced by a fire Thursday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a small fire at 7:31 a.m., Oct. 27 in the 600 block of Quarry Street near downtown, according to the Jackson Fire Department. Upon arrival,...
Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place
In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2022 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – It’s almost time for Halloween costumes and candy to fill the streets of Washtenaw County communities. The spooky holiday lands on Monday, Oct. 31, and areas around the county have different trick-or-treat times. Here are some of these times. Ann Arbor: The streets of...
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
WILX-TV
Your Health: A new knee replacement procedure
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From the everyday wear and tear from running or jogging, to the extreme, like skiing, the knee is the most injured joint in the body. But no two knees are alike. Orthopedic surgeon Jeffrey DeClaire was one of the first to perform a total knee replacement....
How Do You Pronounce This Road Name in Flint? Have We Been Wrong?
There is a road name in Flint that has caused a division in our office building. Time to appeal to Flint for help and answers. Earlier today, a co-worker of mine was in the production studio reading a script for a commercial. After the recording was done, I heard an error and thought it was just a simple mistake. However, after investigating I found out that the pronunciation used was on purpose.
abc12.com
Child reunited with family in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located the family of a little girl found wandering alone in Flint on Wednesday morning. The 2-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street. Police located her family by 11 a.m. after posting a public plea for information. The...
The history and transformations of the Eloise Asylum
Today many Metro Detroiters know the Eloise Asylum as a haunted venue. A scary place to head to during spooky season. There are no shortages of alleged hauntings in the building, something that the new owners play up with the latest incarnation of the space.
Morning Sun
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
fox2detroit.com
How to spot warning signs of a stroke - when every minute counts
FOX 2 - When talking about a stroke, timing is critical. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke in the US - and someone dies every three minutes. The medical condition doesn't discriminate. It has happened to high-profile politicians like Pennsylvania Lt....
