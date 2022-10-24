ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Is a trip to this crystal and metaphysics shop in your future?

Have you ever wanted to know your future? Or perhaps you’re into all those crystals? Or maybe all these metaphysical things just have you curious?. There is one shop that has it all, the Boston Tea Room in Ferndale. “We want this to be a space where you can...
FERNDALE, MI
Morning Sun

Family remembers Amanda Kish, CMU freshman killed in car crash

Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
WYANDOTTE, MI
detroithistorical.org

2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled

There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWJ News Radio

Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place

In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
NOVI, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: A new knee replacement procedure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From the everyday wear and tear from running or jogging, to the extreme, like skiing, the knee is the most injured joint in the body. But no two knees are alike. Orthopedic surgeon Jeffrey DeClaire was one of the first to perform a total knee replacement....
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

How Do You Pronounce This Road Name in Flint? Have We Been Wrong?

There is a road name in Flint that has caused a division in our office building. Time to appeal to Flint for help and answers. Earlier today, a co-worker of mine was in the production studio reading a script for a commercial. After the recording was done, I heard an error and thought it was just a simple mistake. However, after investigating I found out that the pronunciation used was on purpose.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Child reunited with family in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located the family of a little girl found wandering alone in Flint on Wednesday morning. The 2-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street. Police located her family by 11 a.m. after posting a public plea for information. The...
FLINT, MI
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

How to spot warning signs of a stroke - when every minute counts

FOX 2 - When talking about a stroke, timing is critical. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke in the US - and someone dies every three minutes. The medical condition doesn't discriminate. It has happened to high-profile politicians like Pennsylvania Lt....
DETROIT, MI

