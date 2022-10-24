Read full article on original website
New Florida governor poll shows DeSantis in ‘comfortable lead’ ahead of midterms
A new poll by the University of North Florida put Gov. Ron DeSantis in what they call a "comfortable lead" ahead of the Nov. 8 election day.
floridapolitics.com
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
FIRST ON FOX: Crist claims he's 'trustworthy' after his former staff, colleagues endorse DeSantis
A number of Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's ex-staffers and colleagues have endorsed incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election.
Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.27.2022 — Rick Scott In Position to be Senate Majority Leader— Following DeSantis's Lead— Rubio, Donalds, Book—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Sen. Rick Scott right now is the de facto leader of the Republican Senate caucus. All eyes are on him to lead Republicans to victory in this midterm election. If Sen. Scott helps Republicans win...
Republicans Gained 20 Times More Voters Than Dems in Florida in Four Years
The number of newly registered Republicans in Florida also outpaced the number of nonpartisan registrants by more than 150,000.
Hernández wants to revoke Fla. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez’s ‘Latina card’
Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Marco Rubio holds double-digit lead over Val Demings in ‘red state’ Florida
‘Florida has become a red state, it will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide — and Rubio is not a weak candidate.’. Add another poll to a growing list of surveys showing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando. And this one shows him ahead by double digits.
Florida turns from purple to red, as more and more republicans register to vote
Experts say Florida is no longer a battleground state as more registered Republican voters move to the state.
westorlandonews.com
Sierra Club Florida Gives Governor Ron DeSantis a D-
The Sierra Club released its scorecard on Ron DeSantis’s first term as Governor, assigning a “D-” grade. The scorecard from the environmental group considered the Governor’s actions on 23 bills across his tenure, but expanded to include issues related to “freedom” and “democracy,” including this year’s redistricting process. It also considered the Governor’s actions on other topics such as what Sierra Club labeled as his failure to heed the recommendations of the state’s own Blue-Green Algae Task Force and his administration’s failure to take robust action to protect the Everglades through meaningful investment in common sense and necessary restoration.
Marconews.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio hold big leads over Democratic opponents
TALLAHASSEE — Less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio hold double-digit leads over their Democratic opponents, a new poll shows. In the race for governor, DeSantis is ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by 14 percentage points, 55%-41%,...
Click10.com
DeSantis, Crist debate in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Rep. Charlie Crist debated their differences on Monday night at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce. Their campaign staff agreed to the debate’s rules, and one of them was that the candidates could not address each other or ask questions to each other.
click orlando
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager, former DeSantis spokesman over explicit texts
State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo — a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis — of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
Parent sues Florida school district for displaying LGBTQ pride flags
A Florida father is suing his son’s school district after two LGBTQ pride flags were hung in one of his seventh-grade child’s classrooms, alleging that the school district violated the state’s “Parents Bill of Rights,” a new Florida education law banning classroom discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity. The father, Francisco Deliu of West…
aclufl.org
Why Ron DeSantis’ Voter Fraud Bust Is Already Falling Apart in Court
This op-ed first appeared in Slate. Body cam footage released last week by The Tampa Bay Times and The Miami Herald depicts arrests made by local police in August of Florida residents who voted in the 2020 presidential election while allegedly ineligible. The arrests were made on orders from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Office of Election Crimes and Security—also known as his election police.
wflx.com
What issues do Florida voters care about?
With the spotlight on Fort Pierce on Monday for the gubernatorial debate, WFLX wanted to know what issues voters consider a priority for them and what will influence who they vote for in the midterm election. Early voting is already underway in many counties in Florida for the Nov. 8...
Click10.com
Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, takes notes as Republican candidate Tudor Dixon speaks during a debate televised on WXYZ Channel 7 at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool)
