ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
santaclaritamagazine.com

WE GO DELIVERS – Fall in Love

This Thanksgiving, if you’re feeling more like a cozy night in surrounded by friends and warm cider, look no further than We Go Delivers to secure the perfect meal to keep you company. They offer delivery from over 200+ restaurants and stores here in Santa Clarita, and if there’s something in particular you’re craving that isn’t on their list, they offer custom order deliveries, too. That means you can enjoy the Thanksgiving festivities and food without having to leave your living room! Visit their website to learn about their offerings and to browse their extensive list of spots: https://www.wegodelivers.com/restaurants/santa-clarita-food-delivery.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com

“Farragut North”

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – A NoHo Arts theatre review of Foursome Productions’ “Farragut North” by Beau Willimon, directed by Peter Allas, produced by Michael Donavan and Peter Allas at Theatre 68 Arts Complex through November 5. Remember “House of Cards?” Before you know who did...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Kid Flix is on air

Placerita Junior High School students run broadcast program for their community. Early Tuesday morning, the sun slowly warmed up Placerita Junior High School students as seventh and eighth graders trickled in for the school day. Students wore their sweaters and warm jackets. Some students ran onto campus. Others walked sluggishly...
santaclaritamagazine.com

BELLA CUCINA – Fall in Love

Cozy up this fall with a delicious helping of Italian food, straight from the expert chefs at Bella Cucina. Known as one of the premiere destinations for Italian cuisine in Santa Clarita, Bella Cucina caters to every palate, and as the temperatures drop and you get those cravings for something comfy and cozy, they have you covered. Classics like their Cheese Ravioli and Penne alla Vodka hit the spot year-round, but they’re especially satisfying when you’re laid up in front of the TV with a glass of wine to keep you company. Call in today to place your takeout order, or to make a reservation for dine-in: 661-263-1414.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Secret LA

These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America

It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Soraya Presents An Acoustic Evening withLyle Lovett and John Hiatt

Tickets start at $46 and are on sale now at www.TheSoraya.org. (Los Angeles, CA) Oct 25, 2022 —Two of America’s most prolific songwriters of any. generation—Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt—bring their unique blend of musical artistry to The. Soraya on Wednesday, November 9 at 8pm. Lovett...
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

Workers Protest Subcontractor at Rick Caruso’s Americana at Brand Shopping Mall

On a recent Thursday at noon at the Americana at Brand shopping mall in Glendale, chants of “Rats go home!” drown out a piped in Paul Simon tune as several dozen union staffers from the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters picket the construction site, handing out flyers and AirDropping them into the iPhones of passing shoppers.
GLENDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92

Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Don’t Miss Haunt O’ Ween’s 150,000-Square-Foot Halloween Playground Before It Closes Next Week!

Our favorite season is upon us and Haunt O’ Ween LA is wasting no time in resurrecting pre-covid traditions with a dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween wonderland this October. This 31-day walk-thru adventure features large-scale multi-sensory scenes, new haunting characters, pumpkin-picking with carving stations, trick-or-treating and a glowing Jack-O-Lantern tunnel. Your journey into this haunted, family-friendly haven begins on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, is now open and will run through October 31. Get your tickets here before they vanish and the FOMO haunts you forever! It’s all your usual holiday traditions in one place with a Hollywood-grade production level. You’ll have 12 different doors to knock on with spooky residents filling buckets with candy in the Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Beyond sweets, you’ll have delicious offerings from the kitchen to sink your fangs into.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen

Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
ALTADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Placerita Junior High School puts on a fright to see

One wouldn’t normally consider screams as a motivator, but that is the biggest motivator for the Placerita Junior High School ASB students. On Friday, Placerita Junior High is scheduled host its second annual student-led haunted house for family and friends. “How do you impress teenagers?” said ASB Director Laura...
KTLA.com

‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
carvemag.com

Hammer-time At The Wedge

A South Pacific storm over-performed to deliver solid, late-season SW/SSW swell this October. The local summer has been treating Newport Beach well with a good season of hurricane swells. Surfing The Wedge is not for the faint of heart. Huge wipeout and barrels went down this session. The same south...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy