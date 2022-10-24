ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, PA

PennLive.com

Northern section of new central Pa. thruway is now fully open

NORTHUMBERLAND – All lanes of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway are now open. Construction of about a mile of southbound lanes between in the Montandon/Northumberland area has been completed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday. Construction of that stretch of southbound lanes could not...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
wkok.com

PennDOT: Long-Term Lane Restrictions Ending on CSVT

PennDOT: Long-Term Lane Restrictions Ending on CSVT. POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – The remaining work on the northern section of the CSVT project is now complete. PennDOT announced Thursday, the long-term lane restrictions are being lifted on Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County. PennDOT says the contractor will still have some occasional short-term lane closures until that section of highway is complete.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon County’s Blair Building demolition set, these roads will be closed

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A building that has stood since the late 1800s in Huntingdon County will soon be no more. The Blair Building at 600 Penn Street was once an apartment complex known as the Blair House Apartments that housed over 50 people. Now, preparations are being made for the building to be demolished. […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming Commissioners continue debate on location of new facilities for coroner

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners had another lengthy debate Thursday on where to move the coroner’s office. During the Oct. 20 meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger said he would place an item on the agenda to move forward with the appraisal of land on High Street in Williamsport. The land was offered to the county by UPMC Williamsport and is two parcels totaling approximately 12,000 square feet. Lycoming County...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

DEP tours Kettle Creek Stream Restoration Project, highlights countywide action plan progress

LEIDY TOWNSHIP, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday visited a stream restoration project at the Lucky 7 Hunting Club property on Kettle Creek to view the recently completed work and discuss how it will improve water quality in this “Exceptional Value” stream as part of Clinton County’s Countywide Action Plan for the Chesapeake Bay.
PennLive.com

Route 11 closed after Perry County crash

Both sides of Route 11/15 are shut down Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Perry County. The highway is closed in Marysville, between Valley Street and Route 274 west toward Duncannon, according to 511PA. It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether anyone was...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

The River’s Landing celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Outside of Downtown Clearfield, the River’s Landing has finally opened after a year-long construction process bringing two new businesses to the area. Last year, guests met during the Clearfield County Fair to see who would occupy the commercial spaces provided. It didn’t take long as The Dented Keg Brewing Company […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County. On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough

CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Midd-West School District adding armed officers

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Midd-West School District in Snyder County is joining a growing trend; it's adding armed officers. The school board made that unanimous decision Monday night. Now, officials will fill two-part time positions. The hope is to have that extra security in place by next month. See...
WTAJ

USDA Forest Service to accept public comments on proposal

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The USDA Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to relocate approximately 3.45 miles of the Allegheny Snowmobile Loop near Four Corners in Highland Township, Elk County for the Allegheny National Forest 2022-2023 snowmobile season. The existing Allegheny Snowmobile Loop traverses through a parcel of private property that […]
ELK COUNTY, PA

