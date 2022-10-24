Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners had another lengthy debate Thursday on where to move the coroner’s office. During the Oct. 20 meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger said he would place an item on the agenda to move forward with the appraisal of land on High Street in Williamsport. The land was offered to the county by UPMC Williamsport and is two parcels totaling approximately 12,000 square feet. Lycoming County...

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO