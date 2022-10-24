Read full article on original website
Northern section of new central Pa. thruway is now fully open
NORTHUMBERLAND – All lanes of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway are now open. Construction of about a mile of southbound lanes between in the Montandon/Northumberland area has been completed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday. Construction of that stretch of southbound lanes could not...
wkok.com
PennDOT: Long-Term Lane Restrictions Ending on CSVT
PennDOT: Long-Term Lane Restrictions Ending on CSVT. POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – The remaining work on the northern section of the CSVT project is now complete. PennDOT announced Thursday, the long-term lane restrictions are being lifted on Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County. PennDOT says the contractor will still have some occasional short-term lane closures until that section of highway is complete.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 235 OPEN in Snyder and Juniata Counties
SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Motorists are advised that Route 235 is back open in both directions between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Mountain Road in Juniata County, following a tractor trailer fire.
Huntingdon County’s Blair Building demolition set, these roads will be closed
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A building that has stood since the late 1800s in Huntingdon County will soon be no more. The Blair Building at 600 Penn Street was once an apartment complex known as the Blair House Apartments that housed over 50 people. Now, preparations are being made for the building to be demolished. […]
Clearfield County drivers expect delays with updated superload windmill movements, PennDOT says
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants drivers in or going through Clearfield County to be aware of windmill superload movements. PennDOT wrote in a press release that, on Monday at 11 a.m. a casing section will depart from Falls Creek and move through the area. The transport will feature a […]
Lycoming Commissioners continue debate on location of new facilities for coroner
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners had another lengthy debate Thursday on where to move the coroner’s office. During the Oct. 20 meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger said he would place an item on the agenda to move forward with the appraisal of land on High Street in Williamsport. The land was offered to the county by UPMC Williamsport and is two parcels totaling approximately 12,000 square feet. Lycoming County...
therecord-online.com
DEP tours Kettle Creek Stream Restoration Project, highlights countywide action plan progress
LEIDY TOWNSHIP, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday visited a stream restoration project at the Lucky 7 Hunting Club property on Kettle Creek to view the recently completed work and discuss how it will improve water quality in this “Exceptional Value” stream as part of Clinton County’s Countywide Action Plan for the Chesapeake Bay.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven, Clinton County receive state Community Development Block Grant money
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. Two Clinton County projects are among the recipients:. The announcement includes $735,000 to the City...
Route 11 closed after Perry County crash
Both sides of Route 11/15 are shut down Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Perry County. The highway is closed in Marysville, between Valley Street and Route 274 west toward Duncannon, according to 511PA. It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether anyone was...
Tioga County village gets additional $1.2M for drinking water system
WATROUS, Pa. (WETM) – A small Tioga County village will be getting an additional $1.2 million, adding to another $1.5 million granted earlier this spring for its drinking water system. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Village of Watrous in Gaines Township will be granted $1,232,315 to supplement the previous grant from May 2022. […]
The River’s Landing celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Outside of Downtown Clearfield, the River’s Landing has finally opened after a year-long construction process bringing two new businesses to the area. Last year, guests met during the Clearfield County Fair to see who would occupy the commercial spaces provided. It didn’t take long as The Dented Keg Brewing Company […]
therecord-online.com
Invasive New Zealand Mudsnails detected at two state Centre County fish hatcheries
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Thursday that the Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries, both located in Centre County, are operating under a special response plan following the detection of invasive New Zealand Mudsnails on hatchery premises. During a scheduled staff training...
One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County. On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they […]
3 trailers destroyed in early morning Blair County fire, police investigate cause
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three trailer homes in East Freedom Township were destroyed as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning. At least 11 crews responded to the 100 block of Chevrolet Drive at 4 a.m. Oct. 26 for a report of three trailers on fire along with the woods and […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough
CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Driver Extricated from Vehicle, Seriously Injured Following Crash on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway teen was seriously injured after his vehicle spun out of control on Route 28 in Clover Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:53 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Police looking for vehicle that struck Cumberland County pedestrian
Carlisle police are looking for the public’s help locating a vehicle and driver involved in a weekend crash that injured a pedestrian. The crash took place around 8:35 p.m. Sunday at North Bedford and East Penn streets, police said. Police said the vehicle — a newer model white SUV,...
Midd-West School District adding armed officers
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Midd-West School District in Snyder County is joining a growing trend; it's adding armed officers. The school board made that unanimous decision Monday night. Now, officials will fill two-part time positions. The hope is to have that extra security in place by next month. See...
Driver killed when his rig loaded with milk goes off I-80 in central Pa.
MILTON – The driver of a tank truck loaded with milk was killed Sunday in an accident on Interstate 80 in Union County that kept one of the eastbound lanes closed for hours. Pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:15 p.m. accident three miles west of Route 15 was Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, Centre County.
USDA Forest Service to accept public comments on proposal
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The USDA Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to relocate approximately 3.45 miles of the Allegheny Snowmobile Loop near Four Corners in Highland Township, Elk County for the Allegheny National Forest 2022-2023 snowmobile season. The existing Allegheny Snowmobile Loop traverses through a parcel of private property that […]
