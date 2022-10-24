Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Related
boothbayregister.com
Lubec seeks Southport’s advice on municipal fiber project
In March, Southport received a $1.5 million loan from the First National Bank to finance the town’s municipal broadband expansion project. But the project was cancelled after voters opted against a municipally owned network following an August special referendum town meeting vote. And now the town of Lubec is interested in learning from Southport’s experience.
boothbayregister.com
Christopher A. Brazee
Christopher Allyn Brazee, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Boothbay on Oct. 22, 2022. Christopher was born Sept. 3, 1972 to Gary Allyn Brazee and Terrie (McLeod) Tarsa. He grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and attended local schools. His travels took him to the Midcoast of Maine where he has lived in Bath and Boothbay Harbor for over 20 years.
boothbayregister.com
Fluoride meeting Nov. 2
Questions about keeping fluoride in the region’s drinking water will be addressed by a group of local citizens in a Q&A session at the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. Comprehensive, factual information about the basis for including fluoride in the drinking water supply for the past 18 years will be distributed and discussed. All members of the voting public are invited.
boothbayregister.com
Oct. 27 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Halloween happenings ... some haunted, some not
Here are some spooky seasonal options in the Boothbay Region and Wiscasset ... and a few from beyond ... Scary Readings & Halloween Potluck- Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. Doors creak open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a main dish, side dish, or salad to share, with the serving utensils. Please do not bring bread or rolls. Also, bring dishes and silverware. 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. FMI: https://bit.ly/3ekdOFY.
boothbayregister.com
Standout for Republican candidates
Maine Republican Assembly is having a standout for Republican Candidates on Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. till dusk. Join us at the corner of Route 27 and Route 1 is Wiscasset. Bring your flags and signs for Governor LePage, Ed Thelander and Ed Polewarczyk. If you don’t have a sign we will have one for you.
boothbayregister.com
New art show at Damariscotta River Grill
The new show at the Grill opens Oct. 31 with three seasoned Midcoast Maine artists. Kathleen Horst, Will Kefauver, and Candace Vlcek utilize very different styles and mediums to capture scenes in and around the Midcoast. The show will be on display through Dec. 12. Join us for dinner Thursday evening Nov. 17 to celebrate the artists. The Grill will offer a prix fixe three course menu for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Please call ahead to make a reservation.
boothbayregister.com
Ellen S. Memory
Ellen Smith Memory, 93, passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2022. Ellen was born on Sept. 26, 1929, in Plainfield, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Carl and Helen (Boyd) Colberg. Before starting her family, she worked at the Firestone Library at Princeton University. Ellen was always an active...
boothbayregister.com
Guest speakers at Edgecomb Community Church
The Edgecomb Community Church offers a free lunch each first and third Tuesday of the month at noon. This next Tuesday, Nov. 1, four guests will be attending this free lunch to offer their expertise in navigating local resources for Medicare, local health organizations, and other area social services. Renata...
boothbayregister.com
Leaves of Gold, Juncos, and Local Heros
Clouds of yellow and red leaves have descended into yards and onto sidewalks these last few weeks such that our several-times-a-day dog walks are filled with the characteristic crunchy sound of dog and person swooshing through drifted leaf piles. Our little black dog, Loki, loves to burrow his face down under the leaves and sniff the pungent earthy scents.
boothbayregister.com
Entries are open for the Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invites Boothbay Peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the Boothbay Peninsula in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor are eligible to win. Displays will be judged in two categories – business and residential. Employees and family members of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens are not eligible to enter. To participate, complete the registration form by visiting GardensAglow.org and clicking on the “Contest” link. Entries must be received by Nov. 7 to be eligible for judging and must be lit nightly throughout the event.
boothbayregister.com
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro
A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
boothbayregister.com
Service notice for Earle Clifford
Earle Clifford, 83, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport on Oct. 24, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
boothbayregister.com
Planning board tables Sea and Science Center’s expansion application
The Boothbay planning board wants to review a study regarding the Route 96 /Murray Hill Road intersection and Lobsterman’s Way traffic prior to ruling on Boothbay Sea and Science Center’s expansion application. After a combined two-hour presentation and public hearing, the board Oct. 19 tabled the application to expand and move the program to 12 Carter Road. Later, board members decided to conduct a site review at 3 p.m. Oct. 25.
boothbayregister.com
Sugar and spice drive at First National Bank
All First National Bank branches will be collecting sweet treats and seasonings for local food pantries through Nov. 11. If you would like to help, First National Bank welcomes donations to your local branches. Valuable donations include: Cake, cookie, brownie and muffin mix, cinnamon, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder and taco seasoning.
boothbayregister.com
Second Congregational Church to celebrate the ministry and spiritual gift of Jane Wilmot
The Sunday, Oct. 30 service at the Second Congregational Church, UCC in Newcastle will celebrate the ministry of Jane Wilmot who is retiring. Jane’s 20 years of service at Second Cong included two years as an interim, and beginning in November 2004 as settled minister of music, director of choirs, and organist. During this time Jane directed a children’s choir, the Tower Ringer’s Handbell Choir, and an adult choir. Additionally, she organized and directed an Ecumenical Choir Festival with other choirs in town (the Handbell Choir has been open to community participation since its inception). Jane also directed the Coastal Chorale (now disbanded) for 10 years.
boothbayregister.com
Irwin C. Nichols and Mary F. Nichols
Irwin “Nick” Carlysle Nichols, age 88, and Mary Francis Nichols nee Hoffner age 68 of Palatine, Illinois and Southport, Maine passed away on Sept. 19 and 27, 2022, respectively. After nearly 47 years of marriage, they did not want to be without each other. Nick was born Jan....
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
boothbayregister.com
When not to laugh
Hear any good jokes lately? How about any sexist ones? If you said those two things are mutually exclusive, you are correct. Sexist humor belongs nowhere. Yet who hasn’t been around it? It may sound hard to be the lone person not laughing at a friend’s joke because it didn’t sit well with you. But be the cheese that stands alone, not laughing. You might inspire others in the room to dim their laughs and maybe next time, not laugh at all.
boothbayregister.com
Honoring veterans with a free community event
The Lincoln Theater and The Peace Gallery are pleased to be offering a free screening of the documentary film “The Wake Up Call,” playing Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. Lincoln Theater will host the free screening with guest filmmakers Alison Gilkey and Eric Neudel who will be in attendance for a post-screening discussion. And immediately following, all are invited to The Peace Gallery, Damariscotta’s Veterans Art Collaborative and Community Resource, for a reception. This is a free event, open to the public, and is being offered in honor of our Veterans and the upcoming Veteran’s Day holiday.
Comments / 0