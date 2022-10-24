ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

George Co. Schools Police receive grant for tactical gear

By Cory Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1hrg_0il0ACxL00

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) –  School resource officers (SRO) in George County have new equipment after receiving a $2,500 grant from Singing River Electric.

Funds from the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Grant purchased laptop computers, reflective vests, handcuffs and firearm holsters.

New Leakesville doctor making house calls, practicing old-school medicine

The district added two additional officer positions over the summer. In addition to the police chief and high school officer, one SRO is assigned to the middle school and another works in the six elementary schools.

The school district serves more than 4,100 students at eight schools.

“We are grateful for the Singing River Electric grant program. It’s allowed us to provide our officers the tools needed to protect not only our students and staff but also our community,” said Police Chief Caleb Davis.

Recent infrastructure upgrades funded by the district included door jammers to prevent a classroom door from being forcefully opened. A security camera system with facial recognition capabilities in every school that can be viewed off-site was readvertised for bids earlier this month.

The district’s five year plan calls for adding another SRO position by Fall 2023.

Singing River Electric’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors Community Grant program awards up to $20,000 through eight grants each year to non-profit organizations targeting education, civic, community development and economic development in George, Greene, Jackson, Perry or Wayne counties.

The next grant application deadline is January 13, 2023.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WDAM-TV

Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Harrison County leaders celebrate opening of North Park Estates

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County leaders celebrated the opening of North Park Estates in Gulfport. It’s an affordable housing community that provides a place to stay for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities. “Where you live does make a difference,” said Gulfport councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines....
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula Police searching for man in statutory rape case

Pascagoula Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a statutory rape case. Police asked the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Travis Rasco. They said the man, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, drives a 2007 black 2-door Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag of JGK0375. Police...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Harrison County fires under investigation

Stephanie Poole takes us live from the Gulfport campus. In the Kitchen with Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli ahead of Taste of Long Beach. If you're in the mood for some live music and even some delicious food, the 13th annual Taste of Long Beach may be the place to be this Thursday. Joining us are Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber Director Matti Rae Seymour and Chef Owner Bill Bradley from Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli to tell us about this showcase of food and tell us about the event.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Traffic signal replaced after 2-vehicle collision broke pole Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic signal is being replaced after a two-vehicle collision broke a pole Wednesday afternoon. Traffic on Veterans Memorial Drive going south to Purvis (Highway 11) was closed due to the collision. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injuries. Traffic traveling south,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Two fires blaze in Harrison Co. overnight

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to two separate fires overnight. The first fire of the night destroyed a house on Bethel Road in the northern part of the county. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the fire was discovered by a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol around 11 p.m. Monday night. There were no injuries, and no one was in the house when it burned.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: 10-year-old Saraland girl undergoes 2nd major brain surgery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  Resilient is the only way to describe 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen as she has undergone her second major brain surgery within the past two years. Kitchen was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare condition that damages certain parts of the brain and causes seizures. Kitchen underwent surgery on Thursday to have the […]
SARALAND, AL
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old woman was arrested in Jones County on multiple charges after a traffic stop Tuesday. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell, Deborah Williams, of Laurel, was driving a stolen vehicle when she was pulled over by Deputy Bradley Boyd around the intersection of Freedom Road and Township Road.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy