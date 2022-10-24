Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 49th and Clarke
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke. It happened shortly after midnight. A man died at the scene. The age of the victim has not been determined at this time. Police say more than 20 bullet casings...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating homicide, stolen vehicle, 46-year-old man killed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Medical Examiner confirms the identity of the man killed to be 46-year-old Rodney Surprise of Wauwatosa. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 25, around 11:30 p.m. near Chase and Lincoln. The suspects struck the victim and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie. The shooting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis officer hit, Milwaukee driver arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 19, was arrested after hitting an officer while driving away from an attempted traffic stop near 84th and Greenfield. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital and later released. After the crash, police said officers spotted the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fight at middle school; adults strike juveniles
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that happened at Andrew Douglas Middle School near 18th and Finn on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26. Officials say during a fight at the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, adult suspects struck juveniles. The victims refused medical treatment on scene. Milwaukee police are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man with hand on man's neck in video charged
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against a man they say is seen in a video with his hand around the neck of another man who lives with disabilities and has the "mental capacity of a 5-year-old." This incident occurred on Oct. 10 near 25th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian hit by wheel, seriously injured in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man sustained life-threatening injuries when a wheel came off a cargo van and hit him Thursday morning, Milwaukee police said. It happened on 84th Street under Interstate 94 around 9:10 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene found the cargo van with its wheel missing under the interstate's overpass; the wheel was sitting on the opposite side of the street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
seehafernews.com
Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash
A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 4 injured: police
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side injured four people Wednesday morning, Oct. 26. Police said a driver ran a red light at 76th and Brown Deer just after 10 a.m. – hitting another motorist. The impact sent both vehicles into a third. The driver who ran the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Clarke shooting; man wounded during robbery
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 35th and Clarke. It happened at approximately 3:00 a.m. The victim, a 56-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery. No arrests...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha girl injured in parade attack, 'trauma's still there'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The verdict is in, but the healing has just begun for a 9-year-old Waukesha girl injured in the Christmas parade attack in November 2021. "Dancing is really, like, her passion," said Jennifer Stover, Olivia Stover's mother. When Olivia returned to the dance floor for the first time...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed while sleeping 13 years ago, podcast sheds new light
MILWAUKEE - Ashleigh Love, 19, was shot and killed 13 years ago by an intruder who came into her home while she was sleeping, and the killer got away. Over a decade later, there's been no justice for her family. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a podcast was released with the hope it will help turn up her killer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
36th and Wright shooting; man in critical condition
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, Oct. 24 near 36th and Wright. It happened around 9:30 p.m. A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries. His condition is critical. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man fatally stabbed during argument near 27th and Kilbourn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. Police say the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife during an argument near 27th and Kilbourn around 2:15 p.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital where...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal stabbing, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested for fatally stabbing another near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. Police said it happened around 2:15 p.m. during an argument. The victim, a Milwaukee man, 38, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries but later died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
28th and Burleigh house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Oct. 27 responded to the scene of a house fire near 28th and Burleigh. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Official say a vacant unoccupied residence caught on. The fire also extended to another residence that was unoccupied. The cause of the fire...
wtmj.com
Man in connection to fatal shooting of 12-year-old in custody
MILWAUKEE – Suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old bringing in groceries near 37th and Rohr earlier this year is in police custody. Benjamin Garrett, 17, is accused of being connected to murder of a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. A 46-year-old woman was also shot and wounded.
