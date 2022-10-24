ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 49th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke. It happened shortly after midnight. A man died at the scene. The age of the victim has not been determined at this time. Police say more than 20 bullet casings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie. The shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis officer hit, Milwaukee driver arrested

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 19, was arrested after hitting an officer while driving away from an attempted traffic stop near 84th and Greenfield. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital and later released. After the crash, police said officers spotted the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fight at middle school; adults strike juveniles

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that happened at Andrew Douglas Middle School near 18th and Finn on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26. Officials say during a fight at the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, adult suspects struck juveniles. The victims refused medical treatment on scene. Milwaukee police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man with hand on man's neck in video charged

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against a man they say is seen in a video with his hand around the neck of another man who lives with disabilities and has the "mental capacity of a 5-year-old." This incident occurred on Oct. 10 near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian hit by wheel, seriously injured in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man sustained life-threatening injuries when a wheel came off a cargo van and hit him Thursday morning, Milwaukee police said. It happened on 84th Street under Interstate 94 around 9:10 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene found the cargo van with its wheel missing under the interstate's overpass; the wheel was sitting on the opposite side of the street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
RACINE, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash

A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 4 injured: police

MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side injured four people Wednesday morning, Oct. 26. Police said a driver ran a red light at 76th and Brown Deer just after 10 a.m. – hitting another motorist. The impact sent both vehicles into a third. The driver who ran the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Clarke shooting; man wounded during robbery

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 35th and Clarke. It happened at approximately 3:00 a.m. The victim, a 56-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha girl injured in parade attack, 'trauma's still there'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The verdict is in, but the healing has just begun for a 9-year-old Waukesha girl injured in the Christmas parade attack in November 2021. "Dancing is really, like, her passion," said Jennifer Stover, Olivia Stover's mother. When Olivia returned to the dance floor for the first time...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

36th and Wright shooting; man in critical condition

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, Oct. 24 near 36th and Wright. It happened around 9:30 p.m. A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries. His condition is critical. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man fatally stabbed during argument near 27th and Kilbourn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. Police say the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife during an argument near 27th and Kilbourn around 2:15 p.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital where...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal stabbing, man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested for fatally stabbing another near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. Police said it happened around 2:15 p.m. during an argument. The victim, a Milwaukee man, 38, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries but later died.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

28th and Burleigh house fire; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Oct. 27 responded to the scene of a house fire near 28th and Burleigh. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Official say a vacant unoccupied residence caught on. The fire also extended to another residence that was unoccupied. The cause of the fire...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Man in connection to fatal shooting of 12-year-old in custody

MILWAUKEE – Suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old bringing in groceries near 37th and Rohr earlier this year is in police custody. Benjamin Garrett, 17, is accused of being connected to murder of a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. A 46-year-old woman was also shot and wounded.
MILWAUKEE, WI

