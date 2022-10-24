ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Bay News 9

Poll Watchers will be present at Florida polling stations

As people take advantage of early voting locations in Central Florida, they are likely to see poll watchers. They are observers submitted by a party or candidate and approved by the Supervisor of elections. What You Need To Know. Election poll watchers will be monitoring voting. They can be from...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations

A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. What You Need To Know. A Washington state judge has fined Facebook parent...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Panel discussion highlights women in technology

A panel discussion Thursday afternoon highlighted women leaders in technology and explored methods to develop a more diverse workforce in North Carolina. The event was sponsored by Spectrum and was held at the company’s campus in Morrisville. Panelists included Rep. Deborah Ross, who represents North Carolina's 2nd District. “Women...
MORRISVILLE, NC
Bay News 9

New York tax climate ranked second-to-last

New York state's business tax climate continues to receive low marks from a national fiscal watchdog organization, according to a new ranking released on Tuesday. The state's overall tax climate ranks 49th out of 50 states, between California (ranked 48th) and neighboring New Jersey (50th). New York ranked last in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

New York unemployment rate dips, remains above national average

New York state's unemployment rate is one-third of what it was compared to this time last year at 4.3%, but remains higher than the national average, according to unemployment data for September released by the state Department of Labor on Tuesday. The state's local area unemployment rate averages 4.3% for...
NEW YORK STATE
Bay News 9

Clearwater Greek Fest returns after 4-year hiatus

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area’s largest annual Greek festival, Clearwater Greek Fest, is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater was put on hold for a couple of years because the church was rebuilding after a 2015 fire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
CLEARWATER, FL

