Poll Watchers will be present at Florida polling stations
As people take advantage of early voting locations in Central Florida, they are likely to see poll watchers. They are observers submitted by a party or candidate and approved by the Supervisor of elections. What You Need To Know. Election poll watchers will be monitoring voting. They can be from...
Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. What You Need To Know. A Washington state judge has fined Facebook parent...
Panel discussion highlights women in technology
A panel discussion Thursday afternoon highlighted women leaders in technology and explored methods to develop a more diverse workforce in North Carolina. The event was sponsored by Spectrum and was held at the company’s campus in Morrisville. Panelists included Rep. Deborah Ross, who represents North Carolina's 2nd District. “Women...
New York tax climate ranked second-to-last
New York state's business tax climate continues to receive low marks from a national fiscal watchdog organization, according to a new ranking released on Tuesday. The state's overall tax climate ranks 49th out of 50 states, between California (ranked 48th) and neighboring New Jersey (50th). New York ranked last in...
New York unemployment rate dips, remains above national average
New York state's unemployment rate is one-third of what it was compared to this time last year at 4.3%, but remains higher than the national average, according to unemployment data for September released by the state Department of Labor on Tuesday. The state's local area unemployment rate averages 4.3% for...
Just like Southwest, Hawaiian Airlines offers $39 interisland Hawaii flights for the rest of the year
HONOLULU — Hawaii residents and visitors get ready for cheap interisland fares for the rest of the year. On the heels of Southwest Airlines' $39 discounted fares to fly within neighboring islands, Hawaiian Airlines CEO said they are "going to stand our ground and compete" against their rival on their home island turf.
Polk Schools: Student taken into custody after gun found at Tenoroc High
LAKELAND, Fla. — A student was taken into custody Wednesday after Polk County school authorities say a gun was discovered on the Tenoroc High School campus. The school district released a statement that a student was taken into custody after a firearm was brought to school. The incident was...
No winners means next Powerball jackpot at $800 million, new mega-apartment complex planned for Lakewood Ranch and the Bucs look to bounce back vs. Ravens
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The weak cold front is slowing down and will stall as expected. Conditions will be slightly drier north of Hernando and Citrus County but most of the Tampa Bay area won't see a difference. Thursday will again feature partly...
Clearwater Greek Fest returns after 4-year hiatus
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area’s largest annual Greek festival, Clearwater Greek Fest, is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater was put on hold for a couple of years because the church was rebuilding after a 2015 fire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
