WTVM
Girls Inc. of Columbus celebrates 70 years of service
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus celebrated its anniversary of serving its strong, smart and bold community daughters. The organization has been doing great work with young ladies for the past 70 years. Girls Inc. not only serves Columbus but also Phenix City and Russell County is committed...
WTVM
SAM Shortline Excursion Train celebrates 20 years
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This month, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train is celebrating 20 years of bringing tourists and economic development to Southwest Georgia. After two years of planning, the train made its first trip on October 26, 2002 from Cordele through Leslie, Americus and Plains, ending in Archery. The...
WTVM
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A building in Uptown Columbus that has sat vacant for many years is getting new life. Cascade Hills Church announced the opening of a new satellite campus and much more coming to the former Rialto building on Broadway. A building that served as a theatre for...
WTVM
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
Columbus city services to be closed, altered for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services. Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day: Waste and recycling Waste and recyclables won’t be picked […]
BETTER WORK Columbus hosting job fair for MCSD parents
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – BETTER WORK Columbus will host a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for parents of children in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). It will take place at Victory Mission at 3448 North Lumpkin Road in Columbus, according to an MCSD press release. There will be […]
wrbl.com
PATH Conference kicks off in Columbus, provides assistance to homeless
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Project Assistance to Transition from Homelessness (PATH) Conference began in Columbus on Tuesday morning with a kickoff event at Safehouse Ministries. According to Drew Johnson, a Case Manager at Safehouse Ministries, there are currently a total of 244 homeless individuals in Columbus. The kickoff...
WTVM
Columbus’ first “Loving Thy Neighbor” event in Oakland Park
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been a decrease in recent crime numbers across the city of Columbus and now events like “Loving Thy Neighbor” hosted by RCG Media LLC, the Mayor’s Commission on Health, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s office are making efforts to help those numbers stay on the decline.
WTVM
Pet(s) of the Week: Lee County Humane Society
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the best time of the week! Where we get to share some furry friends that are in need of a forever home at your local shelters! This week we have two special pups from Lee County Humane Society in Auburn. These two dogs have been at LCHS for a combined 661 days. It’s our hope that they find a home in time for the quickly approaching holiday season.
Columbus VA clinic holding informational fall festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Veterans, their family members and friends and anyone else who is interested is invited to attend the upcoming Veterans’ Health and Wellness Fall Festival at the Robert Poydasheff VA Clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At the festival itself, […]
WTVM
Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
WTVM
Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Reverend Roy George Plummer. The visitation and viewing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Community Church, located at 1603 Floyd Road. On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., the funeral will...
WTVM
CHIME IN: Show us your best Halloween costumes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween is here, and News Leader 9 wants to see your best costumes for this year.
citizenofeastalabama.com
The Field Restaurant opens in Fort Mitchell
A new restaurant celebrated its opening in Fort Mitchell last Friday. Located at 808-A, Hwy 165, The Field Restaurant is owned Army Sgt. First Class Patrick Williams and his wife, Shameka Williams, and they hope that the community will make The Field their home away from home. With his retirement...
wrbl.com
Columbus Fire unveils new fire truck, first in 5 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Members of the Columbus Fire Department gathered at Station 10 on Monday morning to welcome a new fire truck to the fleet. This is the first new fire truck to join the fleet in five years, according to the Columbus Fire Chief, Salvatore Scarpa. The...
WTVM
Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
New Horizons reopening Harris and Talbot County facilities
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – New Horizons Behavioral Health has announced in a press release that it is reopening its facilities in Harris and Talbot counties. It had previously closed and consolidated its operations in these counties during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents have been served through telehealth, individual case management or […]
WTVM
Strike at Russell County paper mill continues for union workers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Workers continue to strike at a Russell County paper mill. Hourly union workers have been on strike since Oct. 6. The union and workers were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract, sending the workers out on the picket line. WestRock offered to...
WTVM
Clouds returning, Rain arrives later in weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Subtle changes to end the workweek with clouds moving into the valley. However, rain holds off mostly until the second half of the weekend. Increasing clouds on this Friday as sunshine mixes in, too. We’ll call it partly cloudy. A cool breeze with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s north and mid to upper 70s south.
WTVM
Sunny now, Rain a few days away
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A seasonable end to the workweek is on the way before some changes arrive by the weekend; first clouds move in and eventually decent rain chances. Abundant sun on this Thursday bring our temperatures from the 40s and low 50s to at least the mid 70s this afternoon, upper 70s in our southern communities.
