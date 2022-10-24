ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

Was Monday Night’s Loss A Big Deal For The Patriots?

The New England Patriots find themselves in an interesting and unique situation. They currently sit at 3-4 and are the only team under .500 in the entire AFC East. They are coming off of a loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football where they lost 33-14. The Bears are not a good football team, but here is what is interesting. The Pats have not one but two quarterbacks who could potentially start for them. One being Mac Jones who was the starter all season long last year as a rookie, and the other being Bailey Zappe who was the third string quarterback coming into this season.
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees’ Players are Complaining About Their Fans, and That’s Absurd

It wasn't the friendliest of confines at Yankee Stadium during this postseason, especially for the team in the pinstripes. The Yankees came off of a regular season in which they won 99 games, and were set for a re-match with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Ultimately, the rival Astros would win the series in four straight, shutting down the Yankees' offense in the process.
BRONX, NY
104.5 The Team

Trade For Running Back Shows These New York Jets Are Different

For the first time in seven years, the New York Jets are playing winning football. Their 5-2 start has been helped out tremendously by the outstanding play of rookie running back, Breece Hall. On Sunday, Hall reportedly suffered an ACL tear and a minor meniscus tear in the Jets 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on the road. The rookie sensation, out of Iowa State University, will miss the rest of the 2022 season. The "next man up" attitude from unusually bad rosters may be a thing of the past for these Jets. General manager Joe Douglas wasted no time following Hall's diagnosis and brought in a quality replacement.
ILLINOIS STATE
104.5 The Team

George Knew The Importance Of Championships In New York

George Steinbrenner bought the New York Yankees in 1973. Four years later, the Bronx Bombers won their first World Series championship in 15 years. Steinbrenner proceeded to lead his organization to seven rings prior to his death in 2010. The team has not won a World Championship since. What would "The Boss" do following a season like 2022?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy