Was Monday Night’s Loss A Big Deal For The Patriots?
The New England Patriots find themselves in an interesting and unique situation. They currently sit at 3-4 and are the only team under .500 in the entire AFC East. They are coming off of a loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football where they lost 33-14. The Bears are not a good football team, but here is what is interesting. The Pats have not one but two quarterbacks who could potentially start for them. One being Mac Jones who was the starter all season long last year as a rookie, and the other being Bailey Zappe who was the third string quarterback coming into this season.
New York Yankees’ Players are Complaining About Their Fans, and That’s Absurd
It wasn't the friendliest of confines at Yankee Stadium during this postseason, especially for the team in the pinstripes. The Yankees came off of a regular season in which they won 99 games, and were set for a re-match with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Ultimately, the rival Astros would win the series in four straight, shutting down the Yankees' offense in the process.
Trade For Running Back Shows These New York Jets Are Different
For the first time in seven years, the New York Jets are playing winning football. Their 5-2 start has been helped out tremendously by the outstanding play of rookie running back, Breece Hall. On Sunday, Hall reportedly suffered an ACL tear and a minor meniscus tear in the Jets 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on the road. The rookie sensation, out of Iowa State University, will miss the rest of the 2022 season. The "next man up" attitude from unusually bad rosters may be a thing of the past for these Jets. General manager Joe Douglas wasted no time following Hall's diagnosis and brought in a quality replacement.
George Knew The Importance Of Championships In New York
George Steinbrenner bought the New York Yankees in 1973. Four years later, the Bronx Bombers won their first World Series championship in 15 years. Steinbrenner proceeded to lead his organization to seven rings prior to his death in 2010. The team has not won a World Championship since. What would "The Boss" do following a season like 2022?
Hear What Union’s Josh Hauge Said About The RPI Game
Below is our interview from this morning with Union Men's Hockey head coach Josh Hauge as he previewed their big games against RPI this weekend. Enjoy!. Forbes: These 12 New York Colleges are Among the Country's Top 100. School is in-session in New York, and a recent report from Forbes...
