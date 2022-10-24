The New England Patriots find themselves in an interesting and unique situation. They currently sit at 3-4 and are the only team under .500 in the entire AFC East. They are coming off of a loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football where they lost 33-14. The Bears are not a good football team, but here is what is interesting. The Pats have not one but two quarterbacks who could potentially start for them. One being Mac Jones who was the starter all season long last year as a rookie, and the other being Bailey Zappe who was the third string quarterback coming into this season.

