Man from Michigan Sentenced to More than 15 Years Behind Bars for Involvement in Eastern Kentucky Drug Trafficking Case

q95fm.net
Detroit Man Sentenced To 15-Years For Involvement In Drug Ring
A man out of Detroit was recently sentenced to 15-years in prison for his involvement in a drug ring operating out of Johnson and Magoffin counties. 30-year-old Jayshawn Robinson was sentenced to 185-months in prison on Friday. Robinson had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
6 charged for drug, gun, money laundering crimes in Detroit
DETROIT – A federal grand jury in Detroit has charged six people with drug, gun, and money laundering crimes. Four of the six defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine between 2020 and 2022. Andre Pharr,...
wklw.com
Michigan man sentenced on federal charges in Big Sandy meth trafficking case
A Michigan man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking case in Eastern Kentucky. Jayshawn Robinson, 30 of Detroit, was sentenced in federal court in Pikeville on Friday. In August 2021, a Johnson Co Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of the home of Charles Chandler. During the search, law enforcement found more than 500 grams of meth that Chandler said he had obtained from Robinson. According to WYMT, in Robinson’s plea agreement, between April and August 2021, he had been regularly importing drugs into Johnson and Magoffin Counties to supply drug dealers there, including Chandler. Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated drug trafficking charges in March. Chandler was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison back in June. Several others were convicted and sentenced for their roles in the case. Under federal law, those convicted must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for release.
MLive
Man who threatened Michigan 911 dispatchers sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who made numerous threatening calls to 911 was sentenced to prison. Jonathan Joshua Munafo was sentenced to two years in prison Oct. 26, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff.
‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
West Virginia woman charged in relation to brutal Fairmont murder
A suspicious death investigation began on Sunday, Oct. 23, after officers found the body of a 28-year-old Black man from Detroit, Michigan in Fairmont.
q95fm.net
Two Men from Bell County Facing Drug and Gun Charges after Traffic Stop
Two men are now facing felony charges after drugs and firearms were found in car during traffic stop. Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night were conducting a checkpoint on Highway 217 when a deputy noticed the driver of a car that was stopped wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
Man arrested after allegedly trying to kill woman during police chase in Kentucky
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A Mercer County man is behind bars after leading police on a chase and allegedly attempting to murder a woman inside the vehicle with him. According to his arrest citation, 26-year-old James Goodlett fled from a domestic dispute with the victim still inside the vehicle with him.
q95fm.net
19-Individuals Arrested In Federal Drug And Gun Conspiracy
19 individuals were arrested on Tuesday on federal charges in connection to a federal drug and gun conspiracy. Among those arrested was 34-year-old Michael Donivan White, who was initially arrested last November after he allegedly shot and killed Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler. The remaining 18 suspects were arrested...
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
thelevisalazer.com
KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
Witness in Flint Family Dollar murder trial arrested after refusing to testify
FLINT, MI – A man prosecutors planned to call as a witness in the trial of three people charged with murder in the death of a 43-year-old Flint Family Dollar security guard was arrested inside Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Oct. 26, after informing the court of his intention to invoke his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman gets 1-15 years in prison for fatal hit and run
A Wayne County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Southfield woman for a hit-and-run crash that left a Detroit woman dead in the roadway. Judge Wanda Evans of the 3rd Judicial Circuit handed Chirin Kudeimati, 41, a sentence of 1 to 15 years in prison for the Dec. 4, 2019 crash that killed 40-year-old Najla Mateen II, ClickonDetroit reported.
wymt.com
Tennessee pair charged with trafficking three pounds of meth
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Tennessee men and charged them with trafficking multiple pounds of suspected meth. Deputies pulled over a gray Toyota Camry after the driver, 43-year-old Kenneth E. Broyles of Mosheim, Tenn., ran a stoplight. After the driver and passenger, 48-year-old Ernest W. Triplett Jr. or Rogersville, Tenn., were acting suspicious, the deputy deployed his K9 officer, which gave a positive signal to the deputy.
Woman tied to Facebook live murder to be released on bond
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman who is one of six people charged in a conspiracy plot that resulted in the slaying of a man live on Facebook to settle an online beef is being released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Martita Bonner waived her preliminary examination...
wincountry.com
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
Man in custody after grandfather’s body found wrapped in rug in Ohio
UPDATE (6:35 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The Ironton Police Department says that the man found dead is the grandfather of the man arrested. UPDATE (11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): A man is in custody after another man was found dead and wrapped in a rug at an Ironton home. Ironton PD says that […]
Indiana man sentenced in 'brutal and henious' murder of ex on Thanksgiving: 'Sh-t happens'
Christopher Allen of Muncie, Indiana, pleaded guilty Monday in the 'brutal and heinous' murder of his ex-girlfriend in the presence of their 2-year-old child in November 2020.
Michigan police officers seize 171 illegal guns from parolees, probationers in statewide crackdown
A statewide crackdown on gun violence has led to 171 illegal guns coming off the streets since the start of September, state officials announced Monday.
