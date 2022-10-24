Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Detroit Man Sentenced To 15-Years For Involvement In Drug Ring
A man out of Detroit was recently sentenced to 15-years in prison for his involvement in a drug ring operating out of Johnson and Magoffin counties. 30-year-old Jayshawn Robinson was sentenced to 185-months in prison on Friday. Robinson had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of...
Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced investigators found what appeared to be the remains of an adult near the boat ramp at Observation Knob Park on Thursday morning. A release states that a caller directed authorities to the apparent body, and the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division as well as special […]
Man shot and killed pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan County, police say
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man shot and killed his girlfriend who was 7 months pregnant, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. Police received a call regarding a missing woman on Saturday. The body of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, of Vansant, was found inside her house on Sunset Hollow Road. Compton had multiple gunshot wounds and was about 7 months pregnant, according to police.
Bright Beginnings Daycare owner sentenced to jail
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The former owner of a Tazewell County daycare is sentenced to jail on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. According to the Tazewell County General District Court, Angela Leighton was sentenced to 11 months and 20 days suspended at the Abingdon Regional Jail. Leighton is the former owner of Bright Beginnings Daycare in Tazewell County. […]
19 arrested in connection with Big Stone Gap policeman’s death
ABINGDON — Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler. Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin distribution conspiracy.
Police in Damascus are searching for a missing woman
DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — The Damascus Town Police Department is searching for a missing Damascus woman. According to police, 48-year-old Michelle “Shelly” Trivett has been reported missing. She has dark blonde hair with gray in it and brown eyes. If anyone has any information in regards to...
1 arrested in Mingo County, 1 wanted after West Virginia county’s drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation led to one person being arrested in Mingo County and another being wanted on drug charges. Sheriff Rick Thompson says Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on five felony drug warrants from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement […]
2 injured when car goes down embankment in Johnson County, THP reports
The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of a ravine, according to THP.
Tennessee man sentenced to prison for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A man from Kingsport, Tennessee, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2020. According to court documents, Albuquerque Head, 43, joined rioters pushing against a police line and...
Deputies: Three people accused of defacing Logan County church arrested
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies arrested three people Friday following multiple reports of vandalism in Logan County. Stephanie Nida, 21, of Logan, Katelyn Woods, 19, of Henlawson and Griffen Williams, 22, of Henlawson have been charged with conspiracy and destruction of property, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
Truck driver charged in Scott County school bus crash
NICKELSVILLE — A Scott County school bus ran into a ditch Monday after a truck overturned. One of 10 students on the bus suffered minor scratches after the 11:34 a.m. incident, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.
Beckley murder trial set for next week following pretrial hearing
BECKLEY. W.Va. — A Beckley man charged with killing a 7-year-old boy in March 2021 will go on trial next week. Prosecutors and attorneys for Rashad “Rico” Thompson argued several pretrial motions during a hearing Monday in Raleigh County Circuit Court. Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick denied a few...
Tazewell Co. woman convicted after ‘brutal murder’
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Tazewell County woman has been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder after “brutally” murdering a man and wounding another, according to Commonwealth Attorney J. Christopher Plaster. According to a release from Plaster’s office, Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French, […]
US Attorney: Man who killed Big Stone Gap officer was part of drug trafficking group
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The man who is accused of murdering Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was part of a widespread drug trafficking organization in Southwest Virginia, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced Tuesday. Michael Donivan White is accused of killing Officer Chandler in November 2021. Following his...
