BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man shot and killed his girlfriend who was 7 months pregnant, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. Police received a call regarding a missing woman on Saturday. The body of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, of Vansant, was found inside her house on Sunset Hollow Road. Compton had multiple gunshot wounds and was about 7 months pregnant, according to police.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO