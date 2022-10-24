Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Related
linknky.com
Tough schedule, high expectations for NKU men as they work to exorcise last year’s finish
It’s been 7-and-a-half months and it’s still the meme that won’t go away for the Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball program. “Those four to six minutes,” fourth-year coach Darrin Horn says, eyes straight ahead at a Truist Arena luncheon Thursday to introduce the latest version of the Norse. But he was thinking back to that March evening when NKU’s ticket to the NCAA tournament was pick-pocketed by a Wright State team trailing 57-41 well into the second half.
linknky.com
NKU women’s basketball preview: Norse looking to leap over hurdle in Horizon League Tournament
With a pair of 20-plus win seasons in the last three years, the Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team looks to go farther. The Norse finished 21-8 last year including a 14-6 mark in Horizon League play to earn the fifth seed in the conference tournament. NKU saw its season end with a 59-51 loss at fourth-seeded Cleveland State in the league tournament quarterfinals.
linknky.com
Fort Thomas names Tower Park basketball courts to honor beloved coach
In a surprise ceremony on Tuesday, the city of Fort Thomas honored the man known to most simply as Coach Kenney. The city renamed basketball courts at Tower Park for Robert Kenney Shields, whose long and winning career has spanned more than three decades. Shields served as basketball coach for...
Former UCF QB McKenzie Milton Tweets About Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell
Former UCF Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton comments about Cincinnati and head coach Luke Fickell.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Boone County, KY
Boone County was once part of Campbell County, named after Daniel Boone, a notable Kentucky pioneer and explorer. It has an approximate population of 139,400, with a growth rate of 1.25% in the past year based on the United States’ latest census data. Located in the northernmost part of...
Four-Star 2024 WR Vaults UC into Top-Eight Schools
The Bearcats are trying to nab the talented wide out.
linknky.com
NKY regional volleyball results: Twins square off as Notre Dame, St. Henry, Brossart advance
Throughout the season, they supported each other at games when the schedules allowed it. But once the district tournaments were finalized last week, sophomore twin hitters Reese and Riley McCloskey knew they could face off in the 9th Region quarterfinals at Ryle. That turned into a reality Saturday morning when the 35th District champion Notre Dame Pandas (28-5 overall) drew the 36th District champion Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (15-18) in the first game.
Homer Rice, coach at all levels
Homer Rice of Northern Kentucky had an interesting career in football as he was may I say, a traveling man. After his playing days
Maddie Lawson, 15, is pursuing her first love — drag racing; already a veteran of the racetrack
There’s gotta be an easier way to earn a living. And a safer one, too. But Maddie Lawson continues to pursue her first love – drag racing. She’s been at it for some seven years – and she’s pretty good. Oh, did we forget to...
linknky.com
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Oct. 17 – Oct. 23
The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
Hamilton County spends $3M for more riverfront land for Bengals fan parking
Hamilton County officials closed on 1.2 acres of riverfront property, adding more parking for Bengals fans and taking another step toward controlling the entire coveted site near Paycor Stadium.
linknky.com
Gold Star offers BOGO chili in celebration of Bengals win
After a Bengals win over the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, Gold Star is celebrating all day today with Who Dey Ways. If you purchase any three, four or five-way you will get another of your choice of way for free. Customers can enjoy this celebration at any Gold Star location...
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
linknky.com
Brossart volleyball captures first region crown in program history
The rubber match between these two 37th District rivals meant a trip to the state tournament. The host Bishop Brossart Mustangs volleyball team took down the Scott Eagles, 3-1 (25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19) to claim the 10th Region championship one week after winning the first district tournament title in program history. Both teams have 27-13 records.
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
linknky.com
Highland Heights-based clinical research business expansion to bring 200 jobs
A $59 million expansion of Campbell County’s Thermo Fisher Scientific is expected to create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The clinical research business’ expansion and the accompanying job creation are huge wins for the state, Beshear said. “We...
linknky.com
LINK streetscapes: Williamstown, Dry Ridge
Almost every week my dad asks me for the inside scoop on where I’m venturing off to, and nearly each time he follows it with suggestions of places to visit. The man’s been around Northern Kentucky a lot longer than I have, so I had to take him up on one of his most common suggestions: Williamstown in Grant County.
How German Is Cincinnati Really?
YouTube and podcast star “Feli from Germany” compares German and American culture, habits, and language from her perch in the Queen City. The post How German Is Cincinnati Really? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Here are the 2022 Trick-or-Treat Times in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky
Here's when to collect that candy.
Comments / 1