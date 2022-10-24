ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger, KY

linknky.com

Tough schedule, high expectations for NKU men as they work to exorcise last year’s finish

It’s been 7-and-a-half months and it’s still the meme that won’t go away for the Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball program. “Those four to six minutes,” fourth-year coach Darrin Horn says, eyes straight ahead at a Truist Arena luncheon Thursday to introduce the latest version of the Norse. But he was thinking back to that March evening when NKU’s ticket to the NCAA tournament was pick-pocketed by a Wright State team trailing 57-41 well into the second half.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

NKU women’s basketball preview: Norse looking to leap over hurdle in Horizon League Tournament

With a pair of 20-plus win seasons in the last three years, the Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team looks to go farther. The Norse finished 21-8 last year including a 14-6 mark in Horizon League play to earn the fifth seed in the conference tournament. NKU saw its season end with a 59-51 loss at fourth-seeded Cleveland State in the league tournament quarterfinals.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Boone County, KY

Boone County was once part of Campbell County, named after Daniel Boone, a notable Kentucky pioneer and explorer. It has an approximate population of 139,400, with a growth rate of 1.25% in the past year based on the United States’ latest census data. Located in the northernmost part of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

NKY regional volleyball results: Twins square off as Notre Dame, St. Henry, Brossart advance

Throughout the season, they supported each other at games when the schedules allowed it. But once the district tournaments were finalized last week, sophomore twin hitters Reese and Riley McCloskey knew they could face off in the 9th Region quarterfinals at Ryle. That turned into a reality Saturday morning when the 35th District champion Notre Dame Pandas (28-5 overall) drew the 36th District champion Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (15-18) in the first game.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Oct. 17 – Oct. 23

The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
BELLEVUE, KY
linknky.com

Gold Star offers BOGO chili in celebration of Bengals win

After a Bengals win over the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, Gold Star is celebrating all day today with Who Dey Ways. If you purchase any three, four or five-way you will get another of your choice of way for free. Customers can enjoy this celebration at any Gold Star location...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Brossart volleyball captures first region crown in program history

The rubber match between these two 37th District rivals meant a trip to the state tournament. The host Bishop Brossart Mustangs volleyball team took down the Scott Eagles, 3-1 (25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19) to claim the 10th Region championship one week after winning the first district tournament title in program history. Both teams have 27-13 records.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

LINK streetscapes: Williamstown, Dry Ridge

Almost every week my dad asks me for the inside scoop on where I’m venturing off to, and nearly each time he follows it with suggestions of places to visit. The man’s been around Northern Kentucky a lot longer than I have, so I had to take him up on one of his most common suggestions: Williamstown in Grant County.
DRY RIDGE, KY

