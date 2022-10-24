Read full article on original website
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters
In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. “It still didn’t really fix...
'Burn boss' arrest inflames Western land use tensions
SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a prescribed burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the...
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Weekday Wrap: Oregon winemaking season survives worryingly cold spring; 2 Oregon school districts get electric buses; and Camas considers a utility tax
Oregon’s winemaking season ends with palatable note after a worrisome cold spring. This year’s growing season in Oregon vineyards took winemakers on a rollercoaster ride that ended with a surprisingly smooth finish. The season got off to a slow start with an unusually cool and wet spring. Then, just as some vines began emerging from dormancy in mid-April, the region experienced a hard frost that damaged buds and threatened to kneecap the 2022 vintage. But then, Greg Jones of Abacela Winery south of Roseburg, said “a glorious summer with almost no rain, warm days but little heat stress, and cool nights continued through to late October allowing for a phenomenal ripening period.” He and other winemakers say the grape harvest yields performed better than expected after the chilly beginning. (George Plaven/Capital Press)
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Oregon wildfire season ends in most of state
With cooler weather, increased precipitation, and more rain in the forecast, most of Oregon is officially done with fire season. All except for two fire districts throughout the state have ended their seasons, said Jessica Prakke, spokesperson with the Oregon Department of Forestry. The remaining two are in areas with drier weather, Prakke said. The Southwest Oregon District lowered its fire danger to “low” on Sunday, she said, and the Coos Forest Protective Association estimates it will end its fire season this weekend.
Couple missing in Douglas County, Oregon while heading home to California found safe
UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has found Charles and Kathleen Waller safe. They were camping near Glendale, Oregon in an area that did not have cellphone service. Deputies in Oregon are looking for a California couple who were reported as missing while traveling through Douglas County. Charles and Kathleen...
Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters
Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project
Amid historic drought, Central Oregon Irrigation District said Thursday it has completed the first phase of its canal-to-pipe water conservation project, benefiting farmers and the Deschutes River. The post Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project appeared first on KTVZ.
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
Weekday Wrap: Winter arrives in Oregon mountains, Vancouver to fight lawsuit over housing, Wash. settlement in chicken lawsuit
From 6 to 11 inches of snow expected in Oregon mountain passes. Wasn’t it just hot and sunny a few days ago? A winter weather advisory has been issued for snow and high winds on Western Oregon’s mountain passes from 6 p.m. Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Six to 10 inches of snow is forecast for elevations above 4,000 feet, which includes most of Oregon’s central and southern Cascade passes, according to the National Weather Service in Portland. Driving could be a challenge at locations such as Highway 20 at Santiam Pass 20 and Highway 58 at Willamette Pass. (Zach Uress/Salem Statesman Journal)
Here's a timeline of the heavy rain, gusty winds coming to western Washington
SEATTLE — By now you've probably heard the term "atmospheric river" and "Pineapple Express" or even know what one is. Atmospheric rivers are not unusual in Washington or along the west coast during the fall and winter seasons. These atmospheric rivers are responsible for up to 50% of all...
Study finds Oregon lacks clear vision for future economic development, role of higher education
Oregon lacks a clear vision. That’s the conclusion of a new, nearly 100-page report when it comes to the state’s economic development plans and how higher education institutions throughout the state fit into that picture. Last year, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown encouraged the state’s public colleges and universities...
Need a scare? Visit some of Oregon’s most haunted locations
Oregon is known for many things. Its natural beauty, its urban oases, and of course the sheer amount of breweries per square mile. But there is something that hides beneath all of these things. Something darker and more fantastic…. Ghosts.
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
Oregon is one of the least affordable states for renters—see where it ranks
Choropleth map that shows how many jobs are required at the average renter’s wage to afford a two bedroom rent in every state. Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?
Election Intimidation; Siuslaw Vision; Gas Prices Fall Again; Foam Filled Dock
We are less than two weeks away from election day and the act of returning your ballot is a private and confidential thing. Nobody has the right to examine your ballot before you drop it in a ballot or mailbox, nor do they have the right to ask how you voted, photograph you or your vehicle, or obstruct or interfere with your ability to vote. Lane County Clerk Dena Dawson says the right to vote is taken very seriously in Lane County and encourages voters to report voter intimidation to the Secretary of State’s Office. She also recommends all voters return their ballot through an official channel by delivering it to the Elections Office in Eugene, in one of the 21 official drop boxes around Lane County, or dropping it in a mail box. If you use the mail, no postage is required and it must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, November 8th. There is one drop box in our area, just outside the front door of the Florence Justice Center on Greenwood Street just off 9th. One final bit of advice… don’t forget to sign the back of your ballot envelope.
