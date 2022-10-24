Read full article on original website
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
The Dallas Cowboys made a strength stronger when they traded for defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins. Now, fans are banging the table for an offensive playmaker.
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade
The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
Ex-Cowboys Quarterback Makes His Dak Prescott Opinion Clear
Ben DiNucci is tired of the disrespect that Dak Prescott gets. DiNucci, who played for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 season, is tired of fans who expect him to play like God every game, especially after he just came back from a thumb injury. "It amazes me the disrespect...
Big Blue View
NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors
Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
Former Cowboys Player Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles fortified their championship chances by acquiring star defensive lineman Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. While most Eagles fans rejoiced over the news, not all Dallas Cowboys fans took it well. Reports of the deal broke during Wednesday's episode of NFL Live. Reacting in real-time, former Cowboys...
Cowboys Make Rare Uniform Decision For Sunday's Game
The Dallas Cowboys will be sporting a rare look for Sunday's home game against the Bears. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, "The Cowboys will wear their navy jerseys with silver pants Sunday against Chicago at AT&T Stadium. A rarity for a non-holiday/primetime game." Dallas' home whites were once unheard of...
Rams Make Significant Running Back Decision
During the Los Angeles Rams' season opener, rookie running back Kyren Williams suffered an ankle injury. He has been on injured reserve ever since. On Wednesday, the Rams designated Williams to return from injured reserve. This move signifies the start of his 21-day practice window. With Cam Akers' days in...
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
LeSean McCoy Names No. 1 Team In NFL Right Now
LeSean McCoy turned to three of his former organizations when choosing the NFL's best team. Though the former running back also played for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, he appears to still have a soft spot for his first home. During Tuesday's episode of FS1's Speak, McCoy said the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles deserve the top spot.
NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News
Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Blockbuster Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, yet they're showing no signs of complacency before the trade deadline. Philadelphia acquired veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in a trade on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The Eagles sent a fourth-rounder to Chicago...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Yankees Owner Hal Steinbrenner Announces Manager Decision
When the New York Yankees take the diamond for the 2023 season, manager Aaron Boone will be there. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made that abundantly clear in a comment to reporters on Wednesday afternoon. He's not ready to move on from Boone, whom he called a "very good manager," just yet.
No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950
Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent.Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.“There were quite a few of us,” Matthews recalled.When fans watch the Houston Astros and Phillies line up this week to begin the Fall Classic, it will be a much different picture.To be sure, Houston's Jose Altuve and Philadelphia's Jean Segura are among scores of Latin players helping keep big league rosters diverse.But for the first time since 1950,...
Upstate NY Fans Rip Apart Online Photos of New Buffalo Football Stadium
Plans for the Buffalo Bills to have a new stadium built in Orchard Park, New York are not new. The team has been planning their new home for quite some time, and were recently able to secure significant funding from the state in order to make it happen. What are...
atozsports.com
Ryan Poles sends another strong message to Bears fans
In trading away DE Robert Quinn on Wednesday, Chicago Bears general manger Ryan Poles is making it clear that he is taking the team’s rebuild into his own hands. Poles dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1. The veteran pass rusher is just one of the handful of veterans Poles must make a decision on in the next week.
atozsports.com
National outlet suggests dynamic move to push Cowboys over the top
The Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-2 on the season heading into a week eight matchup against the Chicago Bears. Dallas went 4-1 without Dak Prescott, so the return of QB1 has the chance to make the Cowboys a legitimate contender in the NFL this season. Still, there are ways that...
New York Yankees’ Players are Complaining About Their Fans, and That’s Absurd
It wasn't the friendliest of confines at Yankee Stadium during this postseason, especially for the team in the pinstripes. The Yankees came off of a regular season in which they won 99 games, and were set for a re-match with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Ultimately, the rival Astros would win the series in four straight, shutting down the Yankees' offense in the process.
