Public Service Announcement - Street Closure

Related
KDRV
Coastal tsunami drill set for Thursday
NORTHERN COAST, Cal. -- A tsunami drill is set for Thursday along the Northern California coast. The 10am exercise involves homes and businesses in "the Crescent City area inundation zone." Del Norte County sent the following advisory late Wednesday afternoon:. "**THIS IS AN EXERCISE**. Tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. is the...
opb.org
Two coastal counties in Oregon practice emergency response to disasters
Your browser does not support the audio element. Earlier this month, Coos and Curry County came together to plan for the worst-case disaster scenario. They underwent a series of exercises to solidify roles for each county and get familiar with what to do in the case of a tsunami, earthquake or other emergency situation. Debbie Mueller is the Coos County Emergency Coordinator. She joins us to share how these trainings went and how Oregonians can be prepared for the worst.
lostcoastoutpost.com
MEASURE P: After Reversing An Unlawful Tax Increase, Trinidad is Now Asking Voters to Raise Rates on the City’s Tourists Once Again
It’s no surprise that the beautiful beach-side city of Trinidad relies heavily on tourism dollars to keep the town afloat. That’s why Trinidad officials are asking voters to approve Measure P, which would raise the city’s tourism occupancy tax (also known as a transient occupancy tax or TOT) – a fee paid on hotels and other short-term rentals to help fund city services.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/25 – Lost Hunters Rescued After Three Days in Wilderness Near Prospect, Mail Found In River Included Josephine County Election Ballots
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Lost Hunters Rescued After Three Days in Wilderness Near Prospect. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) located two missing hunters in...
KTVL
Stolen mail, including ballots, found in Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported that stolen mail, which included ballots, was found on Oct. 21 in the Rogue River. The agency said the mail was discovered by a citizen who found it in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing. The mail was...
opb.org
Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters
Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
KDRV
Josephine County election ballots among mail found in river
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says today November general election ballots are among mail found in the Rogue River. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the discovery occurred when someone reported finding mail in the river Friday. It says that's when a person reported finding mail in the Rogue River near the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing about eight miles northwest of Grants Pass.
lostcoastoutpost.com
McK GANG SHOOTING: Prosecution Rests Case Against Crescent City Man Accused of Attempted Gang Murder
On just the third day of jury trial, prosecutors rested their case yesterday against an alleged Norteños gang member who confessed he was hired to murder a McKinleyville man the gang suspected of stealing from them. Crescent City resident Isreal Soria Jr. is accused of the June 2021 attempted...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Despite Confession, McK Attempted Murder Suspect Claims He Only Wanted to Rob His Victim
Despite his full confession to being a gang hitman hired to kill a McKinleyville man, Isreal Soria Jr. testified yesterday that his only intention was to steal Dylan Eubanks’s guns and marijuana. Under questioning by defense attorney Christina DiEdoardo and cross-examination by Deputy District Attorney Trent Timm, Soria offered...
activenorcal.com
WATCH: Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform ‘Soul to Squeeze’ at Private Hoopa Concert
Despite all of the local hype behind the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ private concert at Hoopa High School on October 12, finding video footage of the concert online has been a difficult task. The footage online isn’t great, making it unclear if the attendees of the concert were told to keep their phones in their pockets. Or maybe, they just enjoyed the show without technology like the good ole’ days.
The Triplicate
Crescent City, CA
51
Followers
362
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT
The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.https://www.triplicate.com
Comments / 0