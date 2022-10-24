ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Service Announcement - Street Closure

By City of Crescent City
 3 days ago

On Thursday October 27, 2022, from 9:00am to 1:00pm H St. between 9th St. and 11th St. will be closed for the tsunami evacuation exercise.

Please call The City of Crescent City Public Works Department if you have questions at (707) 464-9506 ext. 226.

Crescent City, CA
ABOUT

The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.triplicate.com

