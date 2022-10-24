Read full article on original website
McMaster, Cunningham set to make final campaign pushes as election day draws near
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The campaigns for both Governor Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham are expected to ramp up as the November 8 election draws near, as each group is expected to have rallies across the state in the coming weeks. The McMaster-Evette campaign announced on...
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
wach.com
SC dem. candidate for gov. speaks in Columbia
Democratic candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, is speaking at a news conference in Columbia. It's being held at the South Carolina Democratic Party Headquarters. Tonight a debate will be held between the governor candidates at 7 p.m.
wach.com
Lexington community comes together for fall costume contest
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kids and Parents on Tuesday went in their best costumes to the Lexington Police Department's Annual Fall Festival. The event was a fundraiser for the LPD Foundation with support from numerous local businesses and community organizations.
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
Columbia Star
Happy 21st Birthday
Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
wach.com
Voters in Lexington Co. split over penny tax hike on ballot
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — 120 roads in Lexington County are looking to get a makeover and officials hope the November 8 Election can help. A penny tax increase was added to the ballot to fund the improvement projects. If passed, the sales tax in the county would go up by 1 percent.
wach.com
Midlands law enforcement teams up for hurricane relief efforts
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Midlands have teamed up to help those affected by the recent hurricanes. Departments in Richland and Lexington Counties all have officers who live in areas like Puerto Rico that were devastated by the hurricanes. So, they’ve decided to collect Visa gift cards to help those who need it the most in Puerto Rico and Florida.
WIS-TV
Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
wach.com
Fort Jackson employee missing, last seen leaving base
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies are looking for a man last seen leaving Fort Jackson on October 12. James Felder, 39, was last seen leaving his job in a Chevy Impala (License Plate RUP125) and has not returned to the base, or contacted his family, according to RCSD officials.
wach.com
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
abccolumbia.com
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
wach.com
Midlands mother upset, confused after 2nd grader left outside elementary school
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands mother reached out to WACH FOX News, frustrated and angry, after she says her 7-year-old son was left outside during recess, and nobody realized he was missing. Keanna Ravenell says her son, who is a second grader at Dutch Fork Elementary, was locked...
wach.com
Bat Week appeals to students with a bat-themed art contest
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- It's Bat Week! The Department of Health and Environmental Control has declared 7 days to support rabies prevention. DHEC is putting on a fun contest for part of it. Bats are an iconic nighttime critter, especially around this time of year. South Carolina is home to...
Early Christmas preparations underway in the City of Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The holiday season is already on the horizon in the City of Orangeburg. Utility crews are at work this week installing Christmas displays at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. Bamberg residents Tina and Rich Latronica visit the gardens every week. “Pretty much check it all out,...
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
wach.com
Project Search helps intellectually disabled students find careers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Project Search, a program that helps students with intellectual disabilities, is now in its fourth year. The program is called Project Search, and its goal is to help high school students with disabilities, prepare for life, and work, after graduation. Emma Tyce, a part of...
wach.com
"This is a short term solution to a long term problem": homeless pods arrive at shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A critical piece of the city of Columbia's multi-million dollar plan to fight homelessness has arrived in the Capital City. City leaders plan to use dozens of one person housing units to help the homeless inside city limits. Today the city revealed those units at...
wach.com
SC OSHA investigating industrial accident death at Pepsi Bottling warehouse in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC — A woman is dead and OSHA is investigating after an industrial accident at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse in Columbia. According to the incident report from Columbia Police, the woman was operating a forklift machine just before midnight Monday when she collided with a storage shelf.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Santee (SC)
Santee is a stunning town located along Santee River Valley in Orangeburg County, in the heart of South Carolina, United States. The town’s population was 1,165 in 2020. This town has successfully evolved into a resort town that depended majorly on an agricultural economy. However, it is currently known for its assortment of golf courses and fishing expeditions.
