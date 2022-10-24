ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

SC dem. candidate for gov. speaks in Columbia

Democratic candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, is speaking at a news conference in Columbia. It's being held at the South Carolina Democratic Party Headquarters. Tonight a debate will be held between the governor candidates at 7 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lexington community comes together for fall costume contest

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kids and Parents on Tuesday went in their best costumes to the Lexington Police Department's Annual Fall Festival. The event was a fundraiser for the LPD Foundation with support from numerous local businesses and community organizations.
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia Star

Happy 21st Birthday

Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Voters in Lexington Co. split over penny tax hike on ballot

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — 120 roads in Lexington County are looking to get a makeover and officials hope the November 8 Election can help. A penny tax increase was added to the ballot to fund the improvement projects. If passed, the sales tax in the county would go up by 1 percent.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Midlands law enforcement teams up for hurricane relief efforts

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Midlands have teamed up to help those affected by the recent hurricanes. Departments in Richland and Lexington Counties all have officers who live in areas like Puerto Rico that were devastated by the hurricanes. So, they’ve decided to collect Visa gift cards to help those who need it the most in Puerto Rico and Florida.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Fort Jackson employee missing, last seen leaving base

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies are looking for a man last seen leaving Fort Jackson on October 12. James Felder, 39, was last seen leaving his job in a Chevy Impala (License Plate RUP125) and has not returned to the base, or contacted his family, according to RCSD officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Bat Week appeals to students with a bat-themed art contest

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- It's Bat Week! The Department of Health and Environmental Control has declared 7 days to support rabies prevention. DHEC is putting on a fun contest for part of it. Bats are an iconic nighttime critter, especially around this time of year. South Carolina is home to...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents react to coyote and fox sightings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
wach.com

Project Search helps intellectually disabled students find careers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Project Search, a program that helps students with intellectual disabilities, is now in its fourth year. The program is called Project Search, and its goal is to help high school students with disabilities, prepare for life, and work, after graduation. Emma Tyce, a part of...
COLUMBIA, SC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Santee (SC)

Santee is a stunning town located along Santee River Valley in Orangeburg County, in the heart of South Carolina, United States. The town’s population was 1,165 in 2020. This town has successfully evolved into a resort town that depended majorly on an agricultural economy. However, it is currently known for its assortment of golf courses and fishing expeditions.
SANTEE, SC

