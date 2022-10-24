ATLANTA — Wait times at Atlanta area ﻿hospitals continue to rise with more patients sent to them now that Wellstar AMC’s ER has closed. “It’s full, it’s full the hospital is packed,” said Lithonia resident Kiwanis B. Kiwanis, who waited more than an hour in the emergency room at Emory Hillandale Hospital, before saying she’d had enough and left without being seen by a doctor.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO