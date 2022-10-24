ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

Comments / 3

Vickie Jowers
3d ago

Praying for you and your family. With God you have survived a very challenging diagnosis. God is with you and will stay with you. He has blessed you and has given you miracles. Rely on God and always believe in him. You are doing a fantastic job and your strength is superb. 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year

An Atlanta cardiologist has been named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year. Steve Sigman, M.D. — a cardiologist at Piedmont Heart Buckhead, as well as a director of nuclear cardiology for Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Piedmont Heart Institute — received the award for his efforts in delivering high-quality patient care to patients in […] The post Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Wellstar Health System  welcomes new surgeon

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Wellstar Health System recently welcomed a new doctor and surgeon at its Orthopedics and Sports Medicine practice on Upper Hembree Road in Alpharetta. Officials with the hospital system said Dr. Eric Kiskaddon, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, recently joined the Alpharetta practice after years of practice and research in the orthopedic field.
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta tackles mental health crisis

ATLANTA - Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is tackling the mental health crisis in adolescences in an extraordinary way. They will soon be opening a behavioral and mental health pediatric center. "It will be a hub to get services in the community, including statewide," said CEO Donna Hyland. Just down the...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

UGA Ag College rolls out world’s first honeybee vaccine

The University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is rolling out what it says is the world’s first honeybee vaccine. UGA says it is aimed at protecting endangered honeybee colonies. From Jordan Powers, UGA... Vaccines are a proven benefit in the world of animal science. People...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
GEORGIA STATE
appenmedia.com

Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
11Alive

Long wait times at emergency rooms across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Wait times at Atlanta area ﻿hospitals continue to rise with more patients sent to them now that Wellstar AMC’s ER has closed. “It’s full, it’s full the hospital is packed,” said Lithonia resident Kiwanis B. Kiwanis, who waited more than an hour in the emergency room at Emory Hillandale Hospital, before saying she’d had enough and left without being seen by a doctor.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings in Georgia

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Chick-fil-A has been one of the top places to go for a chicken sandwich or nuggets for the past 76 years. Now, the Atlanta-based restaurant chain appears to have bone to pick with its own menu. The family-owned chain is testing bone-in wings. For a very limited...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy