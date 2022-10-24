ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan sees roughly 50K deer-related car crashes every year

By Taylor Morris
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRgwf_0il07Mhv00

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — As Michigan heads into late fall, you may be seeing more deer on the roads.

“And if you see one, you better expect another one,” said Lt. Michelle Robinson with the Michigan State Police. “So, just be mindful of your surroundings, be alert, and most importantly, wear your safety belt.”

According to Michigan.gov , the state sees around 50,000 reported car crashes involving deer crashes every year.

Mid-Michigan is no exception.

“In Meridian Township, we average about 130 car-deer accidents per year,” said Rick Grillo with Meridian Township Police. “I can say that in, you know, the months of October, November, December, January, those are our most active times when we have the most crashes involving deer.”

When it comes to staying safe on the roads, MSP and Meridian Township Police have a few safety reminders.

“If you see a deer enter the roadway, do not swerve,” said Lt. Robinson. “That’s probably one of the biggest mistakes that we see people make.”

If you do hit a deer, don’t worry, most of those accidents are covered by insurance.

“All deer claims, if you do have the coverage in place, your accident with a deer, with be covered subject to the deductible,” said David Finkbeiner, a partner and Vice President of the Rathburn Agency. “You want to make sure you have comprehensive or it can be known as other than collision on the policy.”

Car insurance professionals said Michigan is ranked fourth for the most animal-related collisions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

Michigan State Police prepare for hectic rivalry game day

Michigan State Police prepare for hectic rivalry …. Michigan State Police prepare for hectic rivalry game day. Non-profit remembers teen through mental health program. Non-profit remembers teen through mental health program. Seeking ‘better solutions,’ some veterans eye psychedelics …. Recent studies have suggested that just a single dose...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Medicine notifies more than 30K patients of health information breach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  Michigan Medicine is notifying approximately 33,850 patients about employee email accounts that were compromised which may have exposed some of their health information. The health system says a cyber attacker targeted employees with an email "phishing" scam from Aug. 15-22. They were sent a link that promoted employees to enter their Michigan Medicine login information. "Four Michigan Medicine employees entered their login information and then inappropriately accepted multifactor authentication prompts which allowed the cyber attacker to access their Michigan Medicine e-mail accounts," reads a press release. Michigan Medicine learned the email accounts were compromised on Aug. 23...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

25 Michigan school districts to receive electric buses

(CBS DETROIT) - Twenty-five school districts across the state of Michigan will receive electric buses as part of the Biden administration's Clean School Bus Program.The program is sending nearly a billion dollars to 389 school districts across the nation, as part of a way to help get more zero-emission vehicles on the road. The program also hopes to help "produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities," according to a release from the Environmental Protection Agency.Pontiac City School District is receiving the most buses in the state, with 25. Of the 25 districts, only five are receiving more than 10 buses, and only Jackson Public Schools and Pontiac are receiving more than 20.You can find the list of all of the districts in Michigan receiving buses here.
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case

Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?

It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy