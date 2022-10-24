Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
I substitute and I don’t see anything to be attracted to🤢🤢🤢🤢 Kids are gross just teach them and sanitize after your encounter😂😂😂💀
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
Click10.com
Broward man gets 7 years for mailing hitman $10K to kill ex’s new boyfriend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A federal judge sentenced a Pembroke Pines man to seven years in prison Wednesday after prosecutors accused him of mailing a hitman $10,000 in a foiled attempt to have his ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed in 2021. Ryan Hadeed, 43, pleaded guilty to using the...
Mom arrested for allegedly encouraging, joining school fight
A woman appeared in South Florida court on Tuesday after allegedly encouraging her son to fight another middle school student before joining the fight herself.
Miami Mother Arrested For Egging Son To Fight School Kid, Joining The Brawl
Police accused the mother of holding the victim by the jacket and hitting him several times.
WSVN-TV
Police arrive to medical office building after false alarm of suspicious man entering building
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A false alarm call describing a suspicious entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning. According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who...
WPTV
Suspect accused of threatening to kill election workers, blow up voting site in Broward County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election...
NBC Miami
Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale
An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
WSVN-TV
Police arrive to medical office building in Fort Lauderdale after call of suspicious man
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call describing a suspicious man entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning. According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who...
NBC Miami
Man Shot in Foot, Accused Gunman Jailed for Street Fight in Hollywood
Two men argued then squared off between crowded auto repair shops in Hollywood, throwing punches and wrestling on the ground before a gun went off twice leaving one man with a foot wound, police said. Nathaniel Nijah Reid, 29, was on the losing end of the fight until he fired...
CBS News
Off-Duty Broward Sheriff's deputy shot dog in Coral Springs
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs man rushed his dog to a veterinarian after it was shot by an off-duty Broward Sheriff's deputy. Juan Oro said his girlfriend was taking their two dogs out for a walk in their neighborhood in the 4100 block of NW 114th Avenue and ran back to their unit to get their leashes. That's when they heard a gunshot.
Click10.com
Teen trio robs deaf student at knifepoint as he waits for school bus, Miami police say
MIAMI – A 17-year-old accused of robbing a deaf student at knifepoint as he waited for a school bus appeared in Miami-Dade County bond court Wednesday. According to a Miami police arrest report, Carlos Prado was among a group of teenagers who robbed the victim on Sept. 30. The...
NBC Miami
‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School
An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating bomb threat at Wilton Manors dentist’s office
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a bomb threat that, they said, was made inside of a dentist’s office in Wilton Manors. It has been a stand off with police and the man for the last several hours. 7Skyforce hovered over the office building along the 2500...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
iheart.com
High School teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with Florida student
Hallendale Beach, FL - A South Florida teacher's been arrested after being accused of unacceptable and criminal behavior with a student. Authorities say Lavelle Gordon, a teacher at Hallendale High, was arrested after being accused of having sex with a student inside his classroom. Student Khynia Darvill confirmed reports of...
NBC Miami
Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report
Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Police respond to suspicious bags left at C. G. Bethel High School in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of suspicious bags left at a North Miami Beach school have prompted a police response. North Miami Beach Police arrived at the scene at C.G. Bethel High School located at 16150 NE 17th Avenue, Thursday morning. The Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad was also...
WSVN-TV
Halloween costume causes scare at Fort Lauderdale medical office, all clear given
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Halloween costume caused scare and confusion for all the wrong reasons at one medical office building in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 Northwest Fifth Way, Thursday morning. According to police, a 911 call was made about a man...
Car stolen from Broward County crashes 2 hours away, suspects in custody
A crime spree that started with a stolen car in Broward County ended with a crash more than two hours away and multiple people in custody, authorities said Thursday.
NBC Miami
3rd Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Shooting Victim in Face in Coral Springs
A third man has been charged for an armed robbery where the victim was shot in the face in a Coral Springs barber shop. Renaldo Jean, 22, was arrested Tuesday for the robbery and shooting that happened about 11:35 p.m. July 13 in the High Def Barbershop at 7664 Wiles Road, police said.
Comments / 7