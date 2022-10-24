ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

10/24 Inside The Zone – Sectional Semifinals

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a bye week last Friday classes 6A & 5A get back to work as this coming Friday marks sectional semifinals week on the Highlight Zone – and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports joined WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini to break it all down in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

The Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” features a rematch between perennial SAC powers as Snider heads to Bishop Dwenger. The Panthers beat the Saints 28-0 in week eight of the regular season. That game, however, was just 7-0 until the Panthers returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Other key games discussed this week include Carroll at Penn, Leo at East Noble, Norwell at Concordia, Bishop Luers at Churubusco, and South Adams at Adams Central.

Tune into the Highlight Zone on Friday at 11 p.m. for the area’s no. 1 sports show.

