Edison, NJ

earnthenecklace.com

Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?

Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Why bureaucracy and a baroness' stay are costing a New York hospital more than $600K

What happens when legal and healthcare bureaucracy collide? In one New York City case, the result is hospital bills of more than $600,000 and mounting. Such is the case at Mount Sinai West hospital. According to The New York Times, an initially unidentified woman with no government documents or health insurance has been in a hospital bed for six months after apparently suffering a stroke.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baristanet.com

Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry

Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
beckersasc.com

4 US Digestive Health moves in 2022

From network expansions to adopting Medtronic's GI Genius technology, here are four moves from gastroenterology-focused management service organization US Digestive Health that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 20:. 1. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with Delaware Center for Digestive Care in Newark. 2. US Digestive Health added Southwestern...
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Later trash take-out time will be a challenge for the elderly (letter to the editor)

My 95-year-old sister lives on Staten Island. Up until now, I, as well as others, have assisted her in putting out the trash. The current timing at 4 p.m. is often difficult to coordinate. My sister has been fined for getting the trash out two hours earlier! The city makes it difficult for others to help the elderly or infirm. My nieces live out of state and although they are willing to help with putting out the trash, their visits often end before 4 p.m. because of the long drive home. I, including others, have helped, but we are not always available to help at a specific time period. It is difficult to dictate the exact hour for anyone to help.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County

A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

