beckershospitalreview.com
NewYork-Presbyterian hospital taps Dr. Brenna Farmer as chief of emergency medicine
Brenna Farmer, MD, was appointed chief of the department of emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City. Dr. Farmer brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to an Oct. 27 news release. Most recently, she was vice chief of clinical services in the department...
baristanet.com
Montclair Residents Leads Paterson School District to Win Top NJSPRA Award for Media Relations
The N.J. School Public Relations Association (NJSPRA) has awarded its annual School Communications Award in the Media Relations – Human Interest category to the Paterson Public Schools Communications Department, led by longtime Montclair resident Paul Brubaker. The award was given in recognition of the Communications Department’s efforts to earn...
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Family’s doubts: NJ officials not saying how missing Princeton student died
PRINCETON – The family of a Princeton University student who went missing and was found dead on Thursday next to the campus tennis courts is doubting the investigation's findings. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office has concluded its case, saying publicly that the death does not appear to be suspicious...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
earnthenecklace.com
Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?
Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
wrnjradio.com
All Atlantic Health System Medical Centers earn national recognition for quality care
NEW JERSEY – Atlantic Health System medical centers are leaders in New Jersey and across the nation when it comes to delivering high quality care and superior patient outcomes across numerous specialties according to the Healthgrades 2023 Report to the Nation, released today. Morristown Medical Center is the only...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why bureaucracy and a baroness' stay are costing a New York hospital more than $600K
What happens when legal and healthcare bureaucracy collide? In one New York City case, the result is hospital bills of more than $600,000 and mounting. Such is the case at Mount Sinai West hospital. According to The New York Times, an initially unidentified woman with no government documents or health insurance has been in a hospital bed for six months after apparently suffering a stroke.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry
Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
roi-nj.com
Walters chosen to build 67 oceanside homes to replace South Mantoloking community destroyed by Sandy
A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for Osborn Dunes will be held Saturday at the intersection of Shell Road and Route 35 North in the barrier island section of Brick Township, according to an announcement from Walters, a developer based in Barnegat. Walters plans to redevelop the...
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
NJ man with dementia missing for days after leaving Union County nursing home
PLAINFIELD — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jerome White, 64, walked out of the AristaCare at Norwood Terrace senior care facility in Plainfield on Saturday, Oct. 22., at approximately 8 p.m and has not been seen or heard from since. He is...
beckersasc.com
4 US Digestive Health moves in 2022
From network expansions to adopting Medtronic's GI Genius technology, here are four moves from gastroenterology-focused management service organization US Digestive Health that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 20:. 1. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with Delaware Center for Digestive Care in Newark. 2. US Digestive Health added Southwestern...
Hard working New Jersey guy needs your help
This time of year we all have to be careful of deer darting out in front of our cars. It can do a lot of damage and even cause serious injury. If you're on a motorcycle, all bets are off. You're more than likely going to be seriously hurt. That's...
rew-online.com
New Jersey’s First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark’s South Ward
A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. If...
Later trash take-out time will be a challenge for the elderly (letter to the editor)
My 95-year-old sister lives on Staten Island. Up until now, I, as well as others, have assisted her in putting out the trash. The current timing at 4 p.m. is often difficult to coordinate. My sister has been fined for getting the trash out two hours earlier! The city makes it difficult for others to help the elderly or infirm. My nieces live out of state and although they are willing to help with putting out the trash, their visits often end before 4 p.m. because of the long drive home. I, including others, have helped, but we are not always available to help at a specific time period. It is difficult to dictate the exact hour for anyone to help.
Former student sues N.J. teacher over ‘terrorist’ comment in high school classroom
An Arab American student who attended Ridgefield High School in northern New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against a teacher he claims used the word “terrorist” in response to a question about a class assignment. Mohammed Zubi, a practicing Muslim of Palestinian origin, states in court papers he...
Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County
A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
