Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
TechCrunch
Twitter’s Elon problem could soon become Apple’s Elon problem, too
Reports indicate Elon Musk is on track to close his purchase of mildly popular bird website Twitter dot com as of this Friday, which is when he’s been ordered by the judge in the ongoing legal fracas to do so anyway. The deal closing is bound to have huge impacts — for Twitter employees themselves; for global political leaders; for news media; and, potentially, for Apple and its escalating in-app-purchase land grab.
iPadOS 16 and MacOS release: Apple releases controversial new software for iPad
Apple has released its controversial new iPad update, iPadOS 16, as well as a major new version of MacOS.Both updates bring Apple’s devices in line with the iPhone, which received its own iOS 16 update last month. It means that they all have new features such as the ability to edit messages after sending them, improvements to the Mail and Photos apps, changes to the lock screen, and more.But it is a new feature that has proven by far the most controversial of Apple’s 2022 updates. A new tool, named Stage Manager, aims to make it easier to multitask and...
itechpost.com
Apple Introduces the New iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura
Apple has released an update regarding its operating system and its updates. Apple users can now update iPads to iPadOS16, as well as macOS Ventura. The tech company delayed its launch due to the Stage Manager multitasking feature in need of more polishing. With this, Apple is skipping a public release of the iPadOS16, and will go straight to the 16.1 version.
9to5Mac
watchOS 9.1 now available with battery life improvements, Apple Music upgrades, more
Alongside iOS 16.1 today, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.1 to Apple Watch users. This update includes a few new features, such as battery life improvements, better support for downloading songs from Apple Music, and more. Head below for the release notes. What’s new in watchOS 9.1?. watchOS...
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse.Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.The rapid drop came after Meta reported its latest results, showing weak performances across its various apps, including Facebook and Instagram. But investors appeared to worry even more when Mr Zuckerberg said during a conference call that he would continue to invest even more into the metaverse, despite the negative reaction to its...
Android Headlines
Malicious Clicker Spotted In 16 Android Apps, Here's A List
McAfee’s “threat research team” spotted a malicious clicker in 16 Android apps. These are all utility apps, and they’ve been downloaded over 20 million times, if we combine their download numbers. Malicious Clicker has been found in 16 Android apps, delete them now!. Now, if you’ve...
Android Headlines
Windows 11 PCs Can Now Start The Hotspot On Your Samsung Phones
Samsung‘s efforts to create its ecosystem to compete with the likes of Apple have led them to deepen its ties with Microsoft. A new update rolling out to Windows 11 will allow users to auto-start the hotspot of their smartphones as part of the Phone Link app, but this feature is exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy phones.
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
Apple Insider
How to use Notes in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's Notes app is often overlooked, but has newfound power. Here's how to create, edit, collaborate, and share notes from within the app. From the very basics of using Notes by yourself, to collaborating...
TechCrunch
Apple pauses gambling ads on App Store product pages after developer outcry
The change took place earlier this week and the problem was almost immediately discovered by developers, who naturally check their product page frequently to make sure all is well. For a brief but significant period — Tuesday night, basically — many of these newly created ad spaces were filled with “online casinos” and sports or horse betting apps.
Android Headlines
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
Ars Technica
Apple releases OS updates for basically everything, including iPadOS and macOS
Apple is dropping a slew of software updates on just about everyone with an Apple device today: iOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, tvOS 16.1. The updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and the HomePod software are all bugfix updates to the original x.0 versions released in September, though they all add at least one or two user-noticeable features. iOS 16.1 is the first version to support shared iCloud Photo Libraries, the Apple TV update includes a new Siri interface, the HomePod update adds support for the Matter smart home standard, and the Apple Watch update can save significant battery life on newer models by reducing the number of times your watch checks heart rate and GPS readings.
TechCrunch
Skidattl’s augmented reality beacons are ‘like a Bat-Signal for fun’
Randy Marsden, Skidattl co-founder, said they will be like “a Bat-Signal for fun” once the app launches. Anyone can make a beacon and anyone can see them. Businesses might set up beacons, which have a one-hour life span, to advertise two-for-one coffee sales, movie times or open bowling lanes. People might shoot up a beacon at a music festival to help their friends find them in the crowd. All a user would have to do is scan the horizon with their phone, or eventually with AR glasses, to see an array of beacons at up to 100 yards of distance, said Marsden.
Display Desktop Notifications Using JavaScript
JavaScript Notifications API enables web pages to display messages to users on their devices across different platforms. These notifications appear even after the user has switched tabs or moved to another application. These messages (also called system or desktop notifications) can be used to notify the user about important events...
The Windows Club
How to fix Wifitask.exe High CPU Usage in Windows 11/10
Whenever Windows slows down or freezes continuously, the first culprit is assumed to be a troublesome task in the Task Manager window pushing the CPU usage high. If the task is Wifitask.exe, then here are steps you can take to resolve the issue. What is Wifitask.exe process?. The Wifitask.exe process...
ZDNet
Microsoft starts rolling out the annual Windows 10 feature update, Windows 10 22H2
One month after starting to roll out the annual feature update for Windows 11, Microsoft is doing the same for Windows 10. On October 18, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 22H2 -- the one and only "feature update" for Windows 10 this year -- is available to those who manually download it.
Apple Insider
Apple drops PostScript support in Preview for macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As of the newmacOS Ventura, Apple's Preview app will no longer support PostScript or Encapsulated PostScript documents. Following the public release of macOS Ventura, Apple has issued a support document about .ps and .eps...
