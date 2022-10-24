Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Players Speak Out Over Mei's Broken Ice Wall Ability
Mei was one of the most popular heroes in the original Overwatch, but a number of nerfs to her icy kit have reduced her competitive viability in Overwatch 2. Recently, a popular Reddit post pointed out a number of bugs with her Ice Wall ability that make it less powerful than intended, and fans are asking Blizzard to fix them.
Get The Witcher For Free Right Now
Nothing is better than a free game, and right now on GOG, you can grab the very first entry in the Witcher series for essentially nothing. You'll need to tackle some light work to claim it, as getting your hands on the enhanced edition of the RPG requires signing up for the GOG newsletter. As an extra bonus, you'll also score a free Card Keg for Gwent. Plus, the end result will be email notifications of good deals on GOG whenever they're available (you can always unsubscribe at a later time).
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Raids Will Continue The Story With "Seasonal" Phases
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is adding raids after launch, and now Infinity Ward has shed some additional light on what to expect from them. Little is known about the raids in Modern Warfare II, but Infinity Ward said fans can expect each raid to "advance [the] ongoing story, as old friends and new enemies tie up loose ends..."
Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass Adds Deadpool, Storm, Venom, And Morbius To The Game Roster
2K Games has revealed more details on the season pass that'll be available for Marvel's Midnight Suns, which will add more allies to your team roster and other extra content. Available as a standalone purchase or as part of the Legendary Edition of the game, players will be able to add Deadpool, Venom, Storm, and Morbius to their team, with each hero having unique abilities to use on the battlefield.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
Bungie Is Aiming To Make Destiny 2's Weapon Crafting More Fun In Lightfall
Destiny 2's weapon crafting can help create some amazing tools of destruction, but the process of doing so is one that developer Bungie wants to overhaul so that it can be more fun. In the studio's latest blog update, Bungie explained some of the changes that will be applied to weapon crafting in the Lightfall expansion.
Resident Evil Village DLC - How To Unlock Lady Dimitrescu And Heisenberg In Mercenaries
Resident Evil Village's DLC, The Winter's Expansion, adds a brand-new story campaign featuring Rose along with a handful of new Mercenaries levels. In addition to the new Mercenaries levels there are also new playable characters for Mercenaries, including Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and everyone's favorite giant vampire, Lady Dimitrescu. Not all of these new characters are immediately available however, as you will need to unlock some of them by completing challenges in the new Mercenaries levels.
Apex Legends Catalyst Guide: Abilities, Lore, And Tips For Apex's Newest Legend
Apex Legends is known for its diverse cast of characters, with the game introducing a believable, fully-fleshed out legend to the game every season. Season 15: Eclipse is no different, introducing us to Apex's first-ever transgender legend, Catalyst. A practicing witch, Catalyst often turns to tarot cards, crystals, and various other forms of divination for guidance, and as we saw in Stories From The Outlands: Last Hope, she appears to have a spiritual connection to her homeworld's moon, Cleo.
Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day. Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer will...
God Of War Ragnarok Won't Have Photo Mode At Launch
God of War Ragnarok won't have a photo mode at launch, developer Santa Monica Studio has confirmed. Posting on Twitter, the studio said the mode will come after launch and that it will share more details about what to expect later. "We can't wait to see all of your captures once it's live," the developer added.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's First DLC Supports Military Veterans' Charity
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has begun its global rollout. Among the first pieces of extra content players can buy is a DLC bundle that supports charity. The Modern Warfare II in-game store is offering the Call of Duty Endowment Protector Pack right now, with all proceeds supporting military veterans.
Modern Warfare 2 - Full Campaign Cutscenes & Post-Credit Scene
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Modern Warfare 2 - Full Campaign Cutscenes & Post-Credit Scene. Spoiler warning! Here's every cinematic and in-game cutscene from the latest Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 2.
PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
Following yet another leak, PlayStation has officially announced the next batch of free games for PS Plus subscribers. November's PlayStation Plus free games lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The trio of freebies should be available starting November 1. As usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, will be able to snag the PS Plus Essentials free games for November. Make sure to claim October's lineup before the new batch of games takes its place.
Get Even More Free Games At Epic By Downloading The GOG Galaxy App
As part of a time-limited welcome gift, GOG is offering two free games to anyone who grabs the GOG Galaxy app from the Epic Games Store. Log in, download the app, and you'll be able to claim Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition and Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection for free. You'll want to be quick though, as the Genesis Alpha One offer expires on October 30. Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection will be available to claim on October 31.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dev Warns Against Changing Console Region To Play Early
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28, and fans are naturally eager to get started as soon as possible. However, Infinity Ward has advised against changing your console's region to get in early. Anyone who does that runs the risk of experiencing "connectivity issues," Infinity Ward said....
Marvel Snap Review - MCCGU
The advent of digital collectible card games has led to an explosion of different approaches to the genre. Mostly, though, new games have adapted the fundamentals of physical CCGs. With Marvel Snap, Hearthstone veteran studio Second Dinner has reduced the collectible card game to its most essential pieces and reimagined them, creating a combination of systems that are elegantly simple without ever feeling simplistic.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Character Collection 2 Trailer
The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine saga films in a brand-new video game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, the galaxy has never been more fun!
Wanderful - Announcement Teaser Trailer
Marvel at the beautiful landscape, be amazed by the obscure things that you might encounter on your journey or simply race to the end of the world. Are you ready for a challenge whilst besting the ultimate adventurer’s high score? How far can you venture before running out of tiles?
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Disc Is Just 70 MB, Requires 100 GB Install
Ever wonder what exactly you're getting when you buy a game disc these days? Well, in the case of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you're getting approximately 0.07% of the actual game. Twitter user DoesItPlay revealed that the disc size for Modern Warfare 2 is just 72.23 MB, though the game itself requires at least a 100 GB install on all platforms.
Best Horror Game Deals For Halloween On PS5, Xbox, PC, And Switch
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Halloween is just around the corner, and the best way to celebrate the spooky season is by plopping down with a chilling horror game. Retailers are certainly excited about Halloween, as you’ll find huge discounts on horror titles across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
