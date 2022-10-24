Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Mother heartbroken to learn son was shot to death while he should have been in school
The mother of the 17-year-old Norcross High School student shot off-campus said he was a fun-loving son and brother. She hopes someone comes forward with information about who shot her son.
fox5atlanta.com
Athens mother continues search for son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - It's been nearly four months since LaShondra Woodall last saw her 26-year-old son, Alize, who has a debilitating brain injury. He was supposed to be in a mental health facility, but she says he was released, despite her wishes as his legal guardian. Now, she fears the worst.
fox5atlanta.com
High-tech studios take over old Georgia Army base, looks to open in 2023
FOREST PARK, Ga. - The Georgia movie industry continues to expand in metro Atlanta with a new movie studio under construction in Forest Park at the site of the old Fort Gillem. It seems that there are movie studios everywhere now, but this is the first in Clayton County. It...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Police searching for runaway 14-year-old Jonesboro girl
JONESBORO, Ga. - The Clayton County police said they have been searching for a 14-year-old Jonesboro girl since she went missing on Monday. Officers said Kayla Miller ran away while police were at a home on Fieldstone Parkway processing paperwork in connection to a disturbance. They described Kayla as a...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett high school student dies in off-campus shooting, police say
Gwinnett County police identified the 17-year-old student. The shooting happened during the school day about a mile from the campus, according to investigators.
fox5atlanta.com
New movie studio construction breaks ground in Forest Park
You may remember the old Fort Gillem. That's the site of a brand new movie studio under construction in Forest Park. BlueStar Start Studios plans to open its doors in the summer of 2023.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing child alert issued for Jonesboro infant and newborn who may be with mother
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing one-year-old Jonesboro infant and a newborn who may be in the company of their mother. One-year-old Skylee Porter and 21-day-old Henry Porter were last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Massengale City Park along Hanes Street Road, Jonesboro police say. She is believed to be in the company of 33-year-old Jacquelin Michelle Silva.
fox5atlanta.com
Melissa Rivers tells 'Lies' in latest book about her mother
ATLANTA - It’s been eight years since the world lost the legendary Joan Rivers, but the comic icon’s voice lives on thanks to the latest book from her daughter, Melissa Rivers. "Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales from a Short Woman" is a book of fictional stories...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 17-year-old Riverdale girl missing for days after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has been missing for days since running away from home. Officials say 17-year-old Cierrah Harris was last seen Monday at her home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive in Riverdale, Georgia. According to investigators, relatives...
fox5atlanta.com
Norcross High School student dies from injuries in off-campus shooting, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said a Norcross High School student shot near the campus on Wednesday has died. Police identified the student as 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson. Police said officers found Henderson shot at around noon Wednesday on Technology Drive about a mile from the high school. He died at a local hospital, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Gang Prosecution Unit indicts five in Cobb County
The state's Gang Prosecution Unit indicted five men on dozens of charges each. The state Attorney General says it stemmed from a drive-by shooting in Marietta in June of 2021.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County woman sentenced to jail for dogs' violent mauling of young boys
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County woman will spend years in prison and under house arrest for the violent mauling of two young boys by her dogs. The Fulton County Office of the Solicitor General says Charlotte Landy will serve eight years with one year in prison and three under house arrest after she was found guilty of eight counts of reckless conduct.
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County family's home destroyed by massive fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Cherokee County family is facing having to start over after a massive fire destroyed their home Wednesday night. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Glen Echo Drive in the Rivergreen subdivision of Canton. When firefighters got to the scene, they...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Investigators consider Georgia woman's death may not be homicide, sources say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia investigators have begun exploring the possibility that the disturbing death of Athens office manager Debbie Collier may not have been a homicide as initially suspected, according to law enforcement sources. They have no evidence linking several key people close to Collier, including her husband, daughter...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County high school student charged after threats on social media
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Stephenson High School has been charged for posting threats that disrupted the school day on Monday. The DeKalb County School District police charged the teen, whose name is not being released due to their age, for posting multiple threats on social media. The DeKalb County...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 12-year-old DeKalb County girl goes missing after not getting on school bus
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old. Investigators say 12-year-old Itreasher was last seen on Mulberry Lane in Lithonia after not getting on her school bus. The missing girl is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 180...
fox5atlanta.com
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings in Georgia
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Chick-fil-A has been one of the top places to go for a chicken sandwich or nuggets for the past 76 years. Now, the Atlanta-based restaurant chain appears to have bone to pick with its own menu. The family-owned chain is testing bone-in wings. For a very limited...
fox5atlanta.com
Absentee ballot for 103-year-old DeKalb County woman hasn't arrived yet, friend says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It is less than two weeks away from the Midterm Election in Georgia and one woman says she’s having issues receiving an absentee ballot. This ballot isn’t for her, but a family friend who is 103 years old. "We have not seen it. It’s...
fox5atlanta.com
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
fox5atlanta.com
Jury in Sheriff Hill trial sent home for the day
New developments in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Federal prosecutors accuse the sheriff of violating the civil rights of detainees at the jail by putting them in a restraint chair for hours on end.
