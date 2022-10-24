ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

MISSING: Police searching for runaway 14-year-old Jonesboro girl

JONESBORO, Ga. - The Clayton County police said they have been searching for a 14-year-old Jonesboro girl since she went missing on Monday. Officers said Kayla Miller ran away while police were at a home on Fieldstone Parkway processing paperwork in connection to a disturbance. They described Kayla as a...
JONESBORO, GA
Missing child alert issued for Jonesboro infant and newborn who may be with mother

JONESBORO, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing one-year-old Jonesboro infant and a newborn who may be in the company of their mother. One-year-old Skylee Porter and 21-day-old Henry Porter were last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Massengale City Park along Hanes Street Road, Jonesboro police say. She is believed to be in the company of 33-year-old Jacquelin Michelle Silva.
JONESBORO, GA
Melissa Rivers tells 'Lies' in latest book about her mother

ATLANTA - It’s been eight years since the world lost the legendary Joan Rivers, but the comic icon’s voice lives on thanks to the latest book from her daughter, Melissa Rivers. "Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales from a Short Woman" is a book of fictional stories...
ATLANTA, GA
Police: 17-year-old Riverdale girl missing for days after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has been missing for days since running away from home. Officials say 17-year-old Cierrah Harris was last seen Monday at her home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive in Riverdale, Georgia. According to investigators, relatives...
RIVERDALE, GA
Norcross High School student dies from injuries in off-campus shooting, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said a Norcross High School student shot near the campus on Wednesday has died. Police identified the student as 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson. Police said officers found Henderson shot at around noon Wednesday on Technology Drive about a mile from the high school. He died at a local hospital, according to police.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Fulton County woman sentenced to jail for dogs' violent mauling of young boys

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County woman will spend years in prison and under house arrest for the violent mauling of two young boys by her dogs. The Fulton County Office of the Solicitor General says Charlotte Landy will serve eight years with one year in prison and three under house arrest after she was found guilty of eight counts of reckless conduct.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Cherokee County family's home destroyed by massive fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Cherokee County family is facing having to start over after a massive fire destroyed their home Wednesday night. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Glen Echo Drive in the Rivergreen subdivision of Canton. When firefighters got to the scene, they...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
DeKalb County high school student charged after threats on social media

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Stephenson High School has been charged for posting threats that disrupted the school day on Monday. The DeKalb County School District police charged the teen, whose name is not being released due to their age, for posting multiple threats on social media. The DeKalb County...
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings in Georgia

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Chick-fil-A has been one of the top places to go for a chicken sandwich or nuggets for the past 76 years. Now, the Atlanta-based restaurant chain appears to have bone to pick with its own menu. The family-owned chain is testing bone-in wings. For a very limited...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Jury in Sheriff Hill trial sent home for the day

New developments in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Federal prosecutors accuse the sheriff of violating the civil rights of detainees at the jail by putting them in a restraint chair for hours on end.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

