wrganews.com
Cartersville Police arrest Rome Man after Vehicular Assault injures Child
According to a report by WBHF Radio, 44-year-old Marion Shug Thomas was arrested at his residence in Rome by the Cartersville Police after he used his vehicle to assault and injure a woman and child. Thomas allegedly chased the victim and rammed his Escalade into her Nissan Altima. He reportedly...
wrganews.com
17-year-old arrest at Rome High for Unlawful Surveillance
According to Floyd County Jail Records, a 17-year-old Rome High student was arrested on Wednesday by the Rome Police Department after he was accused of allegedly attempting to look underneath a stall occupied by another juvenile by using his phone. Jatylus Kirese Lowry is being charged with unlawful surveillance or eavesdropping.
wrganews.com
Centre Man receives multiple Charges from Police Chase earlier this year
A 52-year-old Centre man received multiple charges on Tuesday at the Floyd County Jail after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on Primrose Road earlier this year in July. According to Floyd Jail Records, James Dale Amos of a County Road 22 address aggressively fled from police at speeds over 45 mph over the speed limit. Amos also allegedly swerved at oncoming vehicles as he drove on the wrong side of the road during the chase.
wrganews.com
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street
Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.
Man accused of exposing himself in Cobb County Walmart arrested for the third time
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is accused of exposing himself in front of a woman in a Walmart parking lot along Chastain Meadows Parkway in Cobb County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police arrested Rickey Barrett and charged him with public indecency over...
wrganews.com
Euharlee Man arrested in Rome for Burglary
A 35-year-old Euharlee man was arrested in Rome on Monday for Burglary. According to Floyd County Jail Records, James Dewayne Bishop of a Milam Bridge Road address allegedly used a drill to break into and burglarize multiple apartments and also a Pepsi vending machine at Skytop Studios on 20 Chateau Drive.
wrganews.com
Woman arrested for Theft and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs
A 36-year-old Rome Woman was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for theft and drug Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brittney Lashaun Byars of an Ashland Park address allegedly failed to scan $127 worth of items from the West Rome Wal-Mart before leaving the store. Once...
Repeat offender arrested again for large amount of drugs, stolen guns
ATLANTA — Police arrested a man with a long track record after they said he was found in possession of a large amount of drugs and guns. On Oct. 20, police searched the home of Dwayne Hanks. Officers say they found him in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, including scales, cookware and other devices.
4 plead guilty to gang charges in Cherokee County, officials say
Four suspected members of the Woodpile gang in Cherokee County pleaded guilty to multiple charges after they were arrested in 2021 on charges related to a confrontation with a rival gang member over a territorial dispute, officials said.
wrganews.com
Gordon Central Student Charged with Bringing a Weapon to School
According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:45 am Wednesday morning, School Resource Deputies responded to a report of a student had brought a weapon into Gordon Central High School. A School Resource Deputy, already on the school campus, reacted promptly, detained the (juvenile) student in question,...
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, October 26, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 26, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com
Cedartown Man arrested for trying to Flee from Traffic Stop
A 22-year-old Cedartown man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department Friday night for attempting to flee from a police officer. According to Floyd County Jail records, Dylan Tyler Jarrell of a Montana Drive address allegedly tried to speed away from a traffic stop near Black Bluffs Road at the Coosa Bridge.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday October 25th
Denita Holtzclaw, 51 of Centre, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Ruth Staggs, 50 of Centre, arrested on a Court Order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Jessie Tedder, 43 of Fort Payne, arrested by...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect accused of burglarizing Atlanta restaurants in custody
ATLANTA - A suspect accused of robbing several businesses throughout metro Atlanta in one night is now in custody. Police say on Sept. 22, APD officers responded to two separate burglaries at Brewhouse Cafe on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue and Neighbor's Pub on the 700 block of N. Highland Avenue.
Man shot, killed after firing on Hall County deputy, sheriff says
A man who fired on a Hall County deputy was killed Tuesday night when the deputy returned fire, sheriff’s officials said.
Raleigh News & Observer
Officer kills driver after woman thrown from car during fit of road rage, GA cops say
An officer shot and killed a driver after a woman was thrown from a car in a fit of road rage, Georgia officials said. The woman was in a dispute with the driver when the incident took a turn on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to preliminary information from Atlanta police.
‘People are just so on edge:’ Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident, police say
ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb Police, a fatal crash was reported in Cobb County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday.
allongeorgia.com
Summerville Woman Sentenced
A Summerville woman was convicted for two felony counts of Making a False Statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Judge Don Thompson sentenced Susan Renee Lanham, 56, to serve a total of ten years in prison. After deliberating for...
