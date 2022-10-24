ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

wrganews.com

Cartersville Police arrest Rome Man after Vehicular Assault injures Child

According to a report by WBHF Radio, 44-year-old Marion Shug Thomas was arrested at his residence in Rome by the Cartersville Police after he used his vehicle to assault and injure a woman and child. Thomas allegedly chased the victim and rammed his Escalade into her Nissan Altima. He reportedly...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

17-year-old arrest at Rome High for Unlawful Surveillance

According to Floyd County Jail Records, a 17-year-old Rome High student was arrested on Wednesday by the Rome Police Department after he was accused of allegedly attempting to look underneath a stall occupied by another juvenile by using his phone. Jatylus Kirese Lowry is being charged with unlawful surveillance or eavesdropping.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Centre Man receives multiple Charges from Police Chase earlier this year

A 52-year-old Centre man received multiple charges on Tuesday at the Floyd County Jail after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on Primrose Road earlier this year in July. According to Floyd Jail Records, James Dale Amos of a County Road 22 address aggressively fled from police at speeds over 45 mph over the speed limit. Amos also allegedly swerved at oncoming vehicles as he drove on the wrong side of the road during the chase.
CENTRE, AL
wrganews.com

5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street

Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Euharlee Man arrested in Rome for Burglary

A 35-year-old Euharlee man was arrested in Rome on Monday for Burglary. According to Floyd County Jail Records, James Dewayne Bishop of a Milam Bridge Road address allegedly used a drill to break into and burglarize multiple apartments and also a Pepsi vending machine at Skytop Studios on 20 Chateau Drive.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Woman arrested for Theft and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs

A 36-year-old Rome Woman was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for theft and drug Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brittney Lashaun Byars of an Ashland Park address allegedly failed to scan $127 worth of items from the West Rome Wal-Mart before leaving the store. Once...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Gordon Central Student Charged with Bringing a Weapon to School

According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:45 am Wednesday morning, School Resource Deputies responded to a report of a student had brought a weapon into Gordon Central High School. A School Resource Deputy, already on the school campus, reacted promptly, detained the (juvenile) student in question,...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, October 26, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 26, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com

Cedartown Man arrested for trying to Flee from Traffic Stop

A 22-year-old Cedartown man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department Friday night for attempting to flee from a police officer. According to Floyd County Jail records, Dylan Tyler Jarrell of a Montana Drive address allegedly tried to speed away from a traffic stop near Black Bluffs Road at the Coosa Bridge.
CEDARTOWN, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday October 25th

Denita Holtzclaw, 51 of Centre, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Ruth Staggs, 50 of Centre, arrested on a Court Order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Jessie Tedder, 43 of Fort Payne, arrested by...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect accused of burglarizing Atlanta restaurants in custody

ATLANTA - A suspect accused of robbing several businesses throughout metro Atlanta in one night is now in custody. Police say on Sept. 22, APD officers responded to two separate burglaries at Brewhouse Cafe on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue and Neighbor's Pub on the 700 block of N. Highland Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘People are just so on edge:’ Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident, police say

ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Summerville Woman Sentenced

A Summerville woman was convicted for two felony counts of Making a False Statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Judge Don Thompson sentenced Susan Renee Lanham, 56, to serve a total of ten years in prison. After deliberating for...
SUMMERVILLE, GA

