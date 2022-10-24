Read full article on original website
Related
Fox17
A hurricane-ravaged town has spent years and millions of dollars rebuilding
Gary Edwards was interviewed to be the city manager in Aransas Pass, Texas, in the summer of 2017. Two weeks before he took the job, Hurricane Harvey devastated the city. “When I was interviewing here, the town was intact. When I came back, the town was flattened. I drove into town, and I called my wife, and I said, ‘I don't know about this,” Edwards recalled.
Comments / 0