Gary Edwards was interviewed to be the city manager in Aransas Pass, Texas, in the summer of 2017. Two weeks before he took the job, Hurricane Harvey devastated the city. “When I was interviewing here, the town was intact. When I came back, the town was flattened. I drove into town, and I called my wife, and I said, ‘I don't know about this,” Edwards recalled.

ARANSAS PASS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO