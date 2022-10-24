ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County Democrats hold slight turnout lead over GOP in early voting

By Rio Lacanlale, Reno Gazette Journal
Early voting kicked off over the weekend in Nevada for a crucial midterm election that could decide control in the U.S. Senate, reshape the state's political landscape and dramatically alter the way elections are conducted.

And so far, according to figures released Monday , Democrats in Washoe, Nevada's notorious swing county, hold a slight lead over Republicans.

A combined 18,916 people cast their ballots by mail and in person between Saturday and Sunday, the first two days of the early voting period:

  • Democrats: 7,997
  • Republicans: 6,965
  • Non-partisan: 3,954

More Democrats have voted by mail in Washoe than Republicans, according to the county's report, while more GOP voters have cast in-person ballots.

Since 2020, prominent election deniers and conspiracy theorists have worked to sow distrust in Nevada's election processes — an effort fueled by former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims that widespread voter fraud cost him his re-election bid.

In rural Nye County, 373 ballots were cast on Saturday. (Polling locations were closed Sunday.) That's already more ballots cast than in all of Esmeralda, Nevada's least populous county, during the primary election, when officials there spent more than seven hours counting 317 ballots.

By comparison, there are 33,000 active registered voters in Nye, one of the first jurisdictions in the country to act on election conspiracies.

Despite recent challenges in court , the sprawling Southern Nevada county located northwest of Las Vegas appears committed in its plan to conduct its general election this year with hand-counted paper ballots, alongside a parallel machine tabulation process.

Interim County Clerk Mark Kampf has said the county will start counting its mail-in ballots Tuesday, two weeks before Election Day.

In Clark County, Nevada's most populous county with more than 1.3 million active registered voters, nearly 19,500 people cast their ballots in person this weekend.

Early voting figures reported by the county do not include statistics on ballots cast by mail or a breakdown of votes by party.

Ahead of the June 14 primary election, the first three days of early voting in Clark County saw about 12,000 in-person voters.

Early voting ends Nov. 4. Nevada will conduct its general election four days later.

Rio Lacanlale is the Las Vegas correspondent for the Reno Gazette Journal and the USA Today Network. Contact her at rlacanlale@gannett.com or on Twitter @riolacanlale . Support local journalism by subscribing to the RGJ today .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Washoe County Democrats hold slight turnout lead over GOP in early voting

