Zacks.com
Sesen Bio (SESN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SESN - Free Report) near-term strategic priorities to maximize shareholder value and the development of its pipeline candidates. Sesen Bio’s earnings surpassed expectations in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 89.49%. In the last reported quarter, Sesen Bio posted an earnings surprise of 61.54%. SESEN...
Zacks.com
Cogent (CCOI) Aims to Focus More on Legacy Wireline Business
CCOI - Free Report) is aiming to strengthen its legacy wireline business by acquiring T-Mobile US Inc. (. TMUS - Free Report) network assets for an undisclosed amount. These are likely to complement and gradually replace its own leased network assets. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to mandatory closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Zacks.com
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
VRTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN): Can Its 12% Jump Turn into More Strength?
ARVN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12% higher at $49.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% gain over the past four weeks. The stock surge can be attributed...
Zacks.com
Merck (MRK) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Ups 2022 View
MRK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 as well as our estimate of $1.65. Earnings rose 4% year over year (7% excluding the impact of currency) on higher revenues. Including acquisition and divestiture-related costs, restructuring costs, income...
Zacks.com
Can Top-Line Growth Benefit Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings?
PINS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 35.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.1%, on average. The San Francisco-based Internet content provider...
Zacks.com
Steven Madden (SHOO) Solid on E-commerce & Brand Strength
SHOO - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, thanks to its robust business strategies. Sturdy digital efforts, international business expansion and brand strength bode well for SHOO. Solid gains from product assortments and direct-to-consumer channels have also been yielding results for a while. This renowned fashion-footwear player’s shares have increased 15.6% in the past three months against the industry’s 3.6% decline.
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson, & Walmart
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walmart Inc. (WMT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
CONMED (CNMD) Down on In-Line Q3 Earnings & Lower 2022 View
CONMED Corporation (. CNMD - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 2.7%. The bottom line declined 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.48 compared to earnings...
Zacks.com
CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) Stock Jumps 10.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
CYRX - Free Report) shares rallied 10.5% in the last trading session to close at $29.08. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.9% gain over the past four weeks. This...
Zacks.com
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
AZPN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $250.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. The company reported revenues...
Zacks.com
Can Higher Revenues Aid Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q3 Earnings?
MPWR - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average. The Kirkland, WA-based company is expected to...
Zacks.com
Illumina (ILMN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
ILMN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for CTO Realty Growth (CTO) in Q3 Earnings?
CTO - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27 after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) reported adjusted FFO...
Zacks.com
Intel Q3 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?
INTC - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 27th after the market close. Intel is the world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets. Gradually, the company has reduced its reliance on the PC-centric business by moving into data-centric businesses.
Zacks.com
SEI Investments (SEIC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, AUM Down
SEIC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. The bottom line, however, reflects a decline of 21% from the prior-year quarter. Higher revenues aided SEIC’s quarterly results. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in assets...
Zacks.com
NETGEAR (NTGR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NETGEAR, Inc (. NTGR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 21 cents per share compared with non-GAAP earnings of 50 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. However, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents per share. NETGEAR generated net revenues of $249.6 million, down 14%...
Zacks.com
Tyler's (TYL) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
TYL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.06 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 per share and improved 2.8% from the year-ago quarter. GAAP and non-GAAP revenues increased 2.9% year over year to $473.2 million. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Soars 7.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
QFIN - Free Report) shares rallied 7.1% in the trading session on Wednesday to close at $10.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks.
Zacks.com
Altria (MO) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
MO - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, though it advanced year over year on solid pricing. However, revenues declined year over year due to softness in the smokeable products segment and the divestiture of the wine segment. Quarter in Detail.
