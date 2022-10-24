Read full article on original website
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
epicstream.com
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Robert Downey Jr. Once Shared It Would Be Hard to Let Go of Iron Man If the Character Was Re-Cast
Robert Downey Jr. addressed the possibility of being re-cast in his earlier days as Iron Man, and he didn’t welcome the possibility.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
Queen Latifah put a 'no death clause' in her contract after she realized she was playing characters who kept dying in everything
"I was like, 'No more dying. No more getting shot by 300 bullets up in this car,'" the "Girls Trip" star said.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman called older cast including Maggie Smith 'glorified extras' in surprising diary extract
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman says the older supporting cast were like extras rather than able to utilize their talents properly.
Salma Hayek Forced Herself out of Her Trailer Everyday for ‘Wild Wild West’ Because She Was Embarrassed
Salma Hayek opened up about her experience shooting ‘Wild Wild West’, and how at certain points she didn’t even want to be seen in the iflm.
toofab.com
Olivia Wilde Praises Florence Pugh (Again), Addresses Claims She's 'Abandoned' Her Kids
"If I'm photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me." Olivia Wilde is, once again, weighing in on the drama surrounding her film "Don't Worry Darling." In an interview with Elle for the magazine's 2022...
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
Matt Damon Lost His ‘Ocean’s 8’ Role Due to ‘Thoughtless and Sexist’ Comments
Matt Damon didn't reprise his 'Ocean's' franchise role in 'Ocean's 13,' despite having filmed a cameo. He faced a scandal before the movie debuted.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
