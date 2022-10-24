ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
