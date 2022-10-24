ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Evanston man accidentally shoots himself during grizzly bear attack

By Kyle Dunphey
 3 days ago
A medical helicopter lifts off with a victim of a grizzly bear attackon Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Sublette County Wyoming. | Travis Bingham, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office

A Wyoming man was flown to the University of Utah Hospital over the weekend after accidentally shooting himself in the leg in an attempt to fend off an attack.

Lee Francis, of Evanston, was hunting with his son along the Sawtooth Mountains in western Wyoming on Friday when they were charged by a grizzly bear, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.

Francis was able to draw his handgun and fire several rounds at the bear, which stopped the attack and caused it to flee. But in the process, Francis shot himself in the lower leg, police said.

Francis’ son then activated an SOS device at about 5:52 p.m., alerting Sublette County authorities and the volunteers with nearby Tip Top Search and Rescue, before trying to stop the bleeding on his father’s injury.

With daylight fading, Francis was able to mount a horse with help from his son who coordinated with a search and rescue crew to meet near Water Dog Lake, roughly 30 miles southeast of Jackson, Wyoming.

At about 9:20 p.m., search and rescue volunteers met Francis and his son on utility task vehicles, or UTVs, where they transported them to a nearby ranch.

Francis was flown by helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital, police say, while search and rescue members accompanied his son and the horses back to the trailhead.

Wardens with Wyoming Game and Fish are currently investigating the attack and trying to locate the bear.

Francis and his son were the second party to be attacked by a grizzly bear in western Wyoming this month. On Oct. 15, two Northwest College wrestlers were attacked outside of Cody, Wyoming.

Brady Lowry, of Cedar City, was attacked while hunting for shed antlers with friends. The bear broke his arm before turning on Kendell Cummings, who was throwing objects at it and even grabbed its coat in an attempt to pull it off of Lowry.

Both men survived, though their coach says they experienced significant puncture wounds, cuts and bruises. Cummings has dozens of staples on wounds on his face and head.

cowboystatedaily.com

Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
LOGAN, UT
CBS Denver

Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming: "It was horrific"

Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday.The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.Both are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming, reports CBS Billings, Montana affiliate KTVQ-TV. They were with two other teammates but were separated from them when the...
EVANSTON, WY
The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

