ROCA Springfield holds open house to show support towards local youth

westernmassnews.com
Free program aims to spread awareness on dangers on domestic violence
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday at American International College in Springfield, Hamden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni presented a brand new program aimed at spreading awareness and helping to prevent dating violence. The program is called 1 in 11 and at Tuesday’s event, they showcased a 30 minute video remembering...
Westfield teen collecting donations for soldier care packages
Environmental concerns have some seeking alternatives to raking, bagging leaves. The road closed on Route 20 from Blanford Road to Round Hill Road. Area colleges address COVID-19 vaccine booster requirements for spring semester.
Town by Town: October 27
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, a grand opening was held for a laundry facility. Jeb Balise, president of Balise Auto Group, held a ribbon cutting for their brand-new full-service laundry facility called Love Your Laundry. The facility is now open in Springfield’s South End on Main Street.
EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother. Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield...
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving
Free program aims to spread awareness on dangers on domestic violence. The program is called 1 in 11 and at Tuesday's event, they showcased a 30 minute video remembering the Springfield teen who was tragically killed by her boyfriend back in 2015. Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence
Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder
Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death. In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls.
CARE Coalition offers seminar on dangers of cannabis
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Care Coalition offered a free virtual seminar Thursday night with Harvard Medical School’s Dr. Bertha Madras. Professor of Psychobiology, delivering a presentation on her research on THC and the adolescent brain. Dr. Madras explained that marijuana use is rising rapidly in the United States, especially...
Area colleges address COVID-19 vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers about COVID-19 booster mandates. After we saw that some universities in the eastern Massachusetts were requiring the new COVID-19 booster shot for its students for the upcoming spring semester, we wanted to know if local colleges were mandating the shot as well.
Mother of UMass student struck by car in crosswalk discusses safety concerns
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mother of a UMass Amherst student hit by a car while in a crosswalk on-campus earlier this month spoke exclusively with Western Mass News on Wednesday about her daughter’s current condition and what she’d like to see change moving forward. “She was crossing...
Local doctors concerned over ‘triple-demic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID-19
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting non-perishable food items to supply Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. Free program aims to spread awareness on dangers on domestic violence.
College students react after appeals court blocks loan reduction plan
Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death. In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls.
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting non-perishable food items to supply Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder.
New York State Police asking for help locating missing Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in New York are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man. Frederick Mayock, 47, was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, NY on Saturday, October 22. The kayak and other items, including a 2019 black...
Environmental concerns have some seeking alternatives to raking, bagging leaves
Westfield teen collecting donations for soldier care packages. The road closed on Route 20 from Blanford Road to Round Hill Road. Area colleges address COVID-19 vaccine booster requirements for spring semester.
Court documents reveal new details into West Springfield murder
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting non-perishable food items to supply Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder.
Crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow kills cyclist, driver involved flees scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed bicyclist was killed in a hit-and run crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday evening. According to East Longmeadow Police, the cyclist was a 62-year-old man from Springfield. Police told Western Mass News the East Longmeadow Police and Fire departments were dispatched to...
Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls. Now, Holyoke City Councilor Linda Vacon is pushing for more regulations in an effort to prevent something like this from happening again. Tuesday night, the Holyoke Ordinance Committee met to discuss...
Hospitals seeing increase in respiratory illnesses in children
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hospitals from coast-to-coast are being overwhelmed with a surge of respiratory viruses, especially among young children. It’s causing emergency departments to fill up, including some throughout the northeast and in western Massachusetts. “We have definitely noticed the acuity going up and the volume going up....
Town by Town: homework help and road paving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Monson and South Hadley. In Monson, students having trouble with homework, or who just want a new place to do it, have the opportunity to check out the Monson Free Library and Reading Room Association for Homework Help Tuesdays.
Crews battle house fire in Chester
Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. Getting Answers: changes coming to Mass. vehicle inspection stickers. Massachusetts motorists who are getting their yearly inspection may see a couple of changes coming up this year that could be confusing. Getting Answers: avoiding donation scams.
