Secaucus, NJ

Massachusetts Man Exposes Himself To NJ Hotel Worker: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAqSg_0il04oBw00
Candlewood Suites in Secaucus, New Jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Police in New Jersey arrested a 38-year-old Massachusetts man after a hotel worker accused him of exposing his genitals and "performing a lewd act," authorities said.

Daniel Cater, of Brockton, sneaked into the employee's area of a Candlewood Suites hotel at 279 Secaucus Road on Oct. 17 just after 6:30 a.m. and performed the stunt, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Police arrested him without incident and charged him with lewdness, Miller said.

Comments / 0

 

Daily Voice

