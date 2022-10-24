Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 16?
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the past week to $428. That’s $6 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $402. The most...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in Grover Beach the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Grover Beach that sold for $841,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $741,786. The average price per square foot was $448.
Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 16?
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $814,714. The average price per square foot ended up at $565.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 16
The median price per square foot for a home in San Luis Obispo increased in the last week to $565. That’s $131 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in San Luis Obispo was $516.
Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development
Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo alerting drivers of changes to Marsh Street
The city of San Luis Obispo is alerting drivers to changes made to the layout of Marsh Street in the downtown area. Vehicle lanes on Marsh Street have been reduced from three to two between Nipomo and Santa Rosa streets. There is now a protected bike lane that runs next to the sidewalk, rather than a vehicle lane. Additionally, parking spaces have been moved to between one of the two vehicle lanes and the bike lane.
The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero ask community to test the internet
The survey and campaign allow the public to report their digital experiences and internet speeds wherever they connect.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Morro Bay, CA
Seafood, seafood, seafood! If there’s one cuisine you can expect to find in Morro Bay in every way, shape and form, locally caught, sustainably sourced with local ingredients, it is seafood. From restaurants recommended by TripAdvisor to those that have been serving Morro Bay for almost a century, to...
SLO County winery wins top award at international wine competition in Texas
The winery beat out a field of 373 other competitors to win Top All-Around Winery.
Brush fire breaks out in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning
San Luis Obispo Police and San Luis Obispo Fire firefighters responded to a brush fire early Thursday morning.
SFGate
Your Next Getaway Awaits in Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley
Whether planning your next family vacation, girl’s getaway, or romantic weekend, you’ll find perfect weather, and the beverage, culinary and outdoor offerings to fulfill your visions along California’s beautiful Central Coast. Nestled halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley are where...
Friends mourn 93-year-old SLO County cyclist who died after fall: ‘He redefined aging for us’
“He loved his bike. He lived for it,” Glenn Vanderlinde’s eldest son said.
UPDATE: Santa Maria man killed in crash along Hwy 154
First responders were unable to save a driver who crashed along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon.
Elegant Evening returns to downtown Paso Robles Nov. 12
Annual tradition is a gift of hospitality from downtown merchants, kicks off the holiday shopping season. – Paso Robles merchants will host “Elegant Evening Downtown” on Saturday, Nov. 12. This Paso Robles tradition is a gift of hospitality from downtown merchants and kicks off the holiday shopping season. The event is organized by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association.
Highlands 41 red blend named, ‘best buy’ by Wine Enthusiast
Highlands 41 is grown from sustainably farmed estate vineyards in either Paso Robles or Monterey. – Highlands 41, a brand from Riboli Family Wines, is pleased to announce that Wine Enthusiast has named its red blend, Black Granite, the top “Best Buy” for 2022. “This is a rather...
Evicted Creston horses in need of new home
Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”
slohsexpressions.com
What is The Best Coffee Shop in SLO?
SLOHS students love coffee ‘a latte’. Pun and Photo collage courtesy of People & Culture editor Addi Woods. San Luis Obispo High School students need their coffee, and they deserve the best coffee in town. Many students also take their homework to local cafés with a good study vibe.
San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works to conduct bridge maintenance
The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will be performing bridge maintenance and repairs at three locations.
New entrance opened into Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos
Visitors can now access the preserve from the north side.
