Templeton, CA

The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development

Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo alerting drivers of changes to Marsh Street

The city of San Luis Obispo is alerting drivers to changes made to the layout of Marsh Street in the downtown area. Vehicle lanes on Marsh Street have been reduced from three to two between Nipomo and Santa Rosa streets. There is now a protected bike lane that runs next to the sidewalk, rather than a vehicle lane. Additionally, parking spaces have been moved to between one of the two vehicle lanes and the bike lane.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Morro Bay, CA

Seafood, seafood, seafood! If there’s one cuisine you can expect to find in Morro Bay in every way, shape and form, locally caught, sustainably sourced with local ingredients, it is seafood. From restaurants recommended by TripAdvisor to those that have been serving Morro Bay for almost a century, to...
MORRO BAY, CA
SFGate

Your Next Getaway Awaits in Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley

Whether planning your next family vacation, girl’s getaway, or romantic weekend, you’ll find perfect weather, and the beverage, culinary and outdoor offerings to fulfill your visions along California’s beautiful Central Coast. Nestled halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley are where...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Elegant Evening returns to downtown Paso Robles Nov. 12

Annual tradition is a gift of hospitality from downtown merchants, kicks off the holiday shopping season. – Paso Robles merchants will host “Elegant Evening Downtown” on Saturday, Nov. 12. This Paso Robles tradition is a gift of hospitality from downtown merchants and kicks off the holiday shopping season. The event is organized by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Evicted Creston horses in need of new home

Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”
CRESTON, CA
slohsexpressions.com

What is The Best Coffee Shop in SLO?

SLOHS students love coffee ‘a latte’. Pun and Photo collage courtesy of People & Culture editor Addi Woods. San Luis Obispo High School students need their coffee, and they deserve the best coffee in town. Many students also take their homework to local cafés with a good study vibe.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

