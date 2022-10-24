Read full article on original website
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police, crime scene tape at pond in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are at a pond in east Tulsa near an apartment complex. Crime scene tape has been put up at the pond next to the Shoreline Apartments near East 21st Street and Interstate 44. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
News On 6
Tulsa Police: Body Found In Pond Where Man Escaped Custody
A man who escaped police custody and jumped into a nearby pond has died, according to Tulsa Police. Officers recovered the man's body from the pond in about 10 feet of water after an hours-long search on Thursday. According to police, it started after officers received a call that someone had thrown a brick through a glass door of the clubhouse at the Shoreline Apartments, near East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police investigate after body was found downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a body was found in downtown Tulsa near Boston and the I-244 overpass Wednesday afternoon. Tulsa Police’s Homicide Division are at the scene investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine if this was a homicide or if there is another cause of death.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police find body in east Tulsa pond
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27/22 9:15 A.M.) — Tulsa police said they found the body of a man who jumped into an east Tulsa pond while handcuffed Thursday morning. Tulsa police said they are looking for a man in a pond at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning, after he jumped into the water naked and handcuffed.
KTUL
BA police conduct homicide investigation after 8 found dead in house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Broken Arrow police are investigating a house fire near Houston and Elm as a homicide Thursday evening. Officers say multiple people were found dead inside the home. Police are not specifying how many victims there are or if there's a suspect at this time. Detectives said...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police: Suspect barricaded himself in east Tulsa home for hours
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27; 6:55 a.m.) — A man suspected of barricading himself inside an east Tulsa house Wednesday is identified as Dexter Ross Harris. He is booked into the Tulsa County jail for first-degree robbery and obstructing/interfering with a police officer. UPDATE (10/26; 7:06 p.m.) —...
KTUL
Tulsa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2021 shooting outside nightclub
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 22-year-old Tulsa man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday for a shooting outside Midnight Rodeo nightclub in August 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jaden Perez pleaded guilty to carrying, using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation...
KTUL
8 dead in Broken Arrow homicide scene
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — A shocking scene in Broken Arrow as authorities report that eight people have been found dead inside a home in the 400 block of South Hickory Avenue. Authorities are treating the scene as a homicide investigation. Were they all members of the same family?...
Tulsa Police Seek Help Identifying Suspected Church Burglars
Tulsa Police are asking for help finding the people who officers say broke into a church two separate times. According to TPD, the people broke into a church near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road, stole items, vandalized the building and then left. Officers ask that anyone who may...
KTUL
Carjacking suspect in custody after east Tulsa police standoff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Police are responding to a possible standoff near 17th and Garnett. Officers say a subject is barricaded within a residence in the area.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Mother of teenager shot to death over the weekend searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — Laticia Brown is searching for answers after her son, 17-year-old Demarion Brown, was shot to death Saturday, Oct. 21 near 46th and Peoria Ave. “There was just so much he wanted to do in life and give people,” Laticia said. “He was just taken too soon.”
KTUL
Missing Tulsa man was found safe, now with family
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a 75-year-old missing man with medical and memory issues. Jack Churchwell was last seen leaving the area near 41st and Mingo on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. driving a silver 2009 Nissan Rogue and heading to Owasso. Churchwell is 5...
KTUL
1 person dead, another injured after shooting in Muskogee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Muskogee Police Department has identified the person who died after Wednesday's shooting as 18-year-old Roy Thorton. The other person who was injured is in a Tulsa area hospital and is being detained by police. The case is still under investigation. More details will...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Missing 20-year-old found safe after police search Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a 20-year-old man, who they said is on the Autism spectrum, has been found safe after separating from his family while hiking at Turkey Mountain. Police said he heard police sirens responding to a nearby accident, and he was triggered...
KTUL
23-year-old man dead after rollover crash in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police say a man is dead after a single-car rollover wreck Thursday afternoon. Police say the wreck occurred near 71st and South Elwood Ave. This is a developing story.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Crash claims one fatality in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders were working the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — (AP) — Eight people were found dead Thursday in a burning Tulsa-area house in what was being investigated as multiple homicides, police said. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.
KTUL
Tulsa police looking to identify several people from church burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Tulsa police say the group has been identified. The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify several people who were seen on camera burglarizing a church in north Tulsa. Police say the people in the pictures were involved in two recent burglaries at the...
KTUL
Oklahoma Appleseed receives $250,000 grant to help with teen violence in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local non-profit is getting a $250,000 grant to help with teen violence in Tulsa. The organization plans to use evidence-based therapy to cut down on crime. The program is for juveniles in Tulsa on the delinquency docket or children who are considered at risk....
