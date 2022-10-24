Read full article on original website
Credit union group banks on Jimmy Patronis re-election
'He has shown his ability to keep Florida in a healthy fiscal state.'. Credit unions are backing the re-election of CFO Jimmy Patronis. The League of Southeastern Credit Unions is endorsing Patronis for his second elected term as CFO, lauding him for keeping Florida creditworthy. President Samantha Beeler said the...
Duke Energy seeks $56M annual savings for customers
If approved, residential rates would decrease $1.90 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours beginning in January. Duke Energy Florida wants to return $56 million dollars annually to ratepayers through decreased electric costs for customers. That’s the amount the company is saving as a result of corporate tax relief achieved under the Inflation Reduction...
Florida Cat Fund estimates $10B Hurricane Ian loss
'When you make changes to the Cat Fund to increase our obligations then this situation would change ... anything that increases our obligations or makes us pay out quicker could deplete our resources.'. Estimates from the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, or Cat Fund, approved by its board of directors Wednesday...
Personnel note: FACHC picks Jonathan Chapman as next CEO
The Florida Association of Community Health Centers has selected Jonathan Chapman as its next President and CEO, effective Dec. 1. In his new role, Chapman will work to further FACHC’s mission of safeguarding the stability of the state’s Community Health Centers and ensuring equitable access to primary care for all Floridians.
Helios Education Foundation provides $625K for Hurricane Ian relief
Most of the money will go toward aiding students, educators and faculty impacted by the storm. The Helios Education Foundation is donating $625,000 for Hurricane Ian relief efforts, its board of directors announced Wednesday. Of that, $525,000 will go to education-related organizations that work directly with students and children. The...
FRLA sets up fund for restaurants, hotels battered by Hurricane Ian
The fund will issue $10K grants to owners of hotels and restaurants in affected areas. Restaurant and hotel operators whose businesses were affected by Hurricane Ian can seek help from a new relief fund set up by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “Florida is known across the globe for...
Florida Resiliency and Fair Elections Network kick off tour along I-4 corridor
The network will bring community members together to view their election process firsthand. A bipartisan coalition of local leaders and former legislators will be crossing the Interstate 4 corridor ahead of the November General Election in hopes of restoring voter confidence and building community resiliency to resist political conflict. The...
Gov. DeSantis awards $9M in workforce grants to three state colleges
St. Petersburg College will get $3.4M, and Daytona State College and South Florida State College will get $2.8M each. Three state colleges in areas affected by Hurricane Ian will receive a total of $9 million to expand programs providing workforce training and certificates. The funds were awarded by Gov. Ron...
Duke Energy commits $600K for families facing hardship
'We realize that we can do so much more together than alone.'. Duke Energy Florida is dedicating $600,000 to 10 Florida-based assistance programs to help customers in need cover household expenses as increasing living expenses continue to burden individuals. That contribution is in addition to the $100,000 Duke Energy Florida...
Chamber Forum: With the right strategy, the space industry could revolve around Florida
Florida has 'the right stuff,' but faces formidable competition from other states and nations. As advancements in tech continue looking toward the stars, Florida has emerged as one of the top launchpads for a surging industry. But the next decade will be crucial in determining whether the Sunshine State remains in a leadership position.
Charlie Crist raises $200K off ‘game-changing’ debate performance
The campaign also reports clips made a big impression on social media. Charlie Crist, Florida’s Democratic nominee for Governor, says a strong debate performance has already produced material gains for his campaign. Crist’s campaign announced it raised $200,000 from almost 7,000 donors, a sign supporters view as a revitalization...
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
Florida Chamber creates new advisory council to fight old battle over lawsuit limitations
The newly formed Council of General Counsels won't limit its work to the legislative arena. It’s not new for the Florida Chamber to advocate for lawsuit limitations. What is new, though, is the formation of a council — composed of its member companies’ general counsels, litigation directors and risk managers — that will help strategize and find ways to improve the state’s civil justice system.
Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis over Charlie Crist by double-digits
Cabinet races show a similar GOP surge. The final Florida Chamber poll of the 2022 race for Governor shows a commanding lead for incumbent Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is up 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist, 53% to 42%. The Governor is especially strong with Hispanic voters, 59% of whom prefer DeSantis. No-party voters also prefer DeSantis, 54% to 37%.
Prediction market moves further toward Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio
Investors are saying yes to GOP incumbents. Good news abounds for the re-election prospects of Florida’s most high-profile Republicans on this year’s ballot. Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio both appear poised to cruise to re-election, assuming one prediction market’s action is a meaningful indicator.
Email insights: Florida Democrats claim Ron DeSantis is ‘terrified’ of Donald Trump
Democrats spotlight DeSantis' debate dodge. With less than two weeks until votes are counted, the Florida Democrats have their eye on 2024. A new email from the party Thursday, framed as a reaction to this week’s gubernatorial debate, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “terrified” of former President Donald Trump, amid new suggestions that tensions continue between Trump and his endorsed candidate four years ago.
Charlie Crist renews call for more Ron DeSantis debates
'I know he had a rough night, but I’m happy to give him a do-over.'. Behind in most polls of the race, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist wants two more debates with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist and DeSantis debated Monday night in South Florida, the sole debate DeSantis agreed...
Poll: Ashley Moody holds double-digit lead in re-election bid
UNF has Aramis Ayala down 50% to 36%. Florida’s Attorney General is on her way to re-election, according to a poll released Wednesday. The survey from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory shows Republican Ashley Moody, a former prosecutor and judge from Plant City seeking a second term as AG, receiving 50% support. Moody’s Democratic challenger, Aramis Ayala, a former State Attorney from Orlando, drew just 36%. An additional 13% didn’t know who they would back.
Former Charlie Crist staffers, colleagues endorse Ron DeSantis
Many now serve in the current Republican Governor's administration. Colleagues and staffers for Charlie Crist from his time as a Republican Governor are collectively encouraging voters to vote against Crist this cycle. A collection of Republic figures are signing an open letter unanimously endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election. Officials...
Direct mail roundup: Super PAC slams Anna Paulina Luna for ‘dangerously extreme’ views
The race between Lynn and Luna is expected to be tight. A new ad slamming Republican congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna for “dangerously extreme” views will be hitting mailboxes in Pinellas County this week, promoting Democratic opponent Eric Lynn ahead of the November General Election. The Progress Pinellas...
