Iowa State

Reading, Test Scores Decline Nationally But Not In Iowa

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KViF_0il04FUd00

(Des Moines, IA) — Students’ reading and test scores have declined nationally, but not in Iowa. The National Assessment of Educational Progress reports that average math and reading scores for fourth and eighth graders are lower than they were in 2019. They say the shift to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic likely factors into the lower scores. Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement this morning, noting that there was “no significant change” in Iowa students’ test scores. Iowa students returned to classrooms in August 2020, which Reynolds credits for their consistent scoring.

Comments / 19

TSmith
3d ago

Because our Governor was the first in the Nation to call for children to return to the classroom. Inspite of the objections of the NEA and NSBA. Because as has become evident. Zoom classes were a failure.

Reply(16)
4
