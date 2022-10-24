Reading, Test Scores Decline Nationally But Not In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — Students’ reading and test scores have declined nationally, but not in Iowa. The National Assessment of Educational Progress reports that average math and reading scores for fourth and eighth graders are lower than they were in 2019. They say the shift to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic likely factors into the lower scores. Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement this morning, noting that there was “no significant change” in Iowa students’ test scores. Iowa students returned to classrooms in August 2020, which Reynolds credits for their consistent scoring.
