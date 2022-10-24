Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Multiple people killed in Broken Arrow fire, BAPD investigating
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a house fire where they say multiple people were killed. BAPD said this is a homicide investigation. The first priority was for Broken Arrow Fire to get the flames out at the home near Houston and Elm.
news9.com
Standoff Between Tulsa Police, Carjacking Suspect Ends After 10 Hours
--- An all-day standoff with Tulsa Police and a carjacking suspect is now over, 10-hours after it started. It all started when the suspect stole the pickup from a gas station at West 23rd and Southwest Boulevard 10 days ago, police said. Officers said they went to serve the arrest...
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Outside Nightclub
A Tulsa man who committed a shooting outside of a nightclub in August 2021 was sentenced Thursday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. 22-year-old Jaden Perez was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. This sentence will run consecutive to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police: Suspect barricaded himself in east Tulsa home for hours
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27; 6:55 a.m.) — A man suspected of barricading himself inside an east Tulsa house Wednesday is identified as Dexter Ross Harris. He is booked into the Tulsa County jail for first-degree robbery and obstructing/interfering with a police officer. UPDATE (10/26; 7:06 p.m.) —...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Mother of teenager shot to death over the weekend searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — Laticia Brown is searching for answers after her son, 17-year-old Demarion Brown, was shot to death Saturday, Oct. 21 near 46th and Peoria Ave. “There was just so much he wanted to do in life and give people,” Laticia said. “He was just taken too soon.”
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
news9.com
1 Killed In Fatal Rollover Crash In Tulsa
A man is dead after a rollover crash on 71st and South Elwood Ave, according to Tulsa Police. Police say two adults and four children under the age of five were in the car when the crash happened. They say the driver of the vehicle had a medical event and the passenger tried to take the wheel but the car flipped on its side before skidding into the median.
news9.com
1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting In Muskogee; Police Investigate
Muskogee Police have identified the two men involved in a deadly shootout that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, 18-year-old Roy Thorton died after exchanging gunfire with 22-year-old Randy Cotton. Police say Cotton is being detained by the Muskogee Police Department while recovering from a gunshot...
KTUL
1 person dead, another injured after shooting in Muskogee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Muskogee Police Department has identified the person who died after Wednesday's shooting as 18-year-old Roy Thorton. The other person who was injured is in a Tulsa area hospital and is being detained by police. The case is still under investigation. More details will...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police: One dead, one injured following shooting in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th and Freemont. While on their way to the scene, officers said that they were advised that a red car and a silver car were possibly involved in the case.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police investigate after body found in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a body was found in downtown Tulsa near Boston and the I-244 overpass Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department’s Homicide Division is at the scene investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine if this was a homicide or if there is another cause of death.
news9.com
Man Dies After Escaping Police Custody, Jumping Into Pond With Handcuffs On
Tulsa Police say a man is dead after he ran from police custody, jumped into a pond while wearing handcuffs, and drowned. Police recovered the man's body from the water at Tulsa's Shoreline Apartments early Thursday morning. "For someone who is in custody to decide to A run from the...
news9.com
Cameras Catch Man Breaking Into Tulsa Bar, Stealing Thousands In Alcohol
The owners of a Tulsa bar are frustrated because someone broke in and stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol. Cameras inside the bar captured the entire incident on video. Lynn Robertson and her husband have run Starlite bar near 11th and Utica for five years. She said cameras caught...
News On 6
Tulsa Police: Body Found In Pond Where Man Escaped Custody
A man who escaped police custody and jumped into a nearby pond has died, according to Tulsa Police. Officers recovered the man's body from the pond in about 10 feet of water after an hours-long search on Thursday. According to police, it started after officers received a call that someone had thrown a brick through a glass door of the clubhouse at the Shoreline Apartments, near East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — (AP) — Eight people were found dead Thursday in a burning Tulsa-area house in what was being investigated as multiple homicides, police said. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Crash claims one fatality in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders were working the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man arrested, accused of tossing guns and ammo from waistband while running from police
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a traffic involving a stolen Jeep lead to one man tossing guns and ammo out of his waistband while running from them. On Tuesday, Tulsa Police received notifications from the FLOCK Safety System about a stolen Jeep seen throughout Tulsa. On Wednesday, police...
Tulsa Police Seek Help Identifying Suspected Church Burglars
Tulsa Police are asking for help finding the people who officers say broke into a church two separate times. According to TPD, the people broke into a church near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road, stole items, vandalized the building and then left. Officers ask that anyone who may...
news9.com
Comments Made By Tulsa Police Sgt. Under Investigation
The Tulsa Police Chief says he's deeply disappointed by comments made by a sergeant during a recent Citizens Police Academy class. In an audio recording, the sergeant is speaking about the protests in Tulsa in 2020 against police brutality. Tulsa police say the sergeant who made the comments has been...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
WATCH: Stillwater police release bodycam footage from deadly crash involving Owasso man
STILLWATER, Okla. — Officers with the Stillwater Police Department have released bodycam footage showing the aftermath of a deadly crash involving an Owasso man. We want to warn you, some people may find the footage upsetting. Investigators say 18-year-old Luke Christopher House was driving at least 150 miles per...
Comments / 0