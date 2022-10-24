Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Grand Rapids soccer scoreboard: Three teams win regional championships
Thursday was a memorable night for three Grand Rapids area soccer games. Rockford, Forest Hills Northern and Holland Christian captured regional championships and have advanced to the Final Four. See what’s next below:
MLive.com
Fremont volleyball standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week
MUSKEGON – The Fremont volleyball team has proven to be a scrappy bunch this fall, as they’ve posted a 26-23-3 overall record and have recently recorded wins over Hesperia, Grant, Onekama and Reed City. One of the key performers for the Packers has been senior setter Carle Bruggema,...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids first-round playoff picks: Who moves on, who goes home
Twenty Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason, which begins with first-round games this weekend. MLive sees 11 teams moving on to the Nov. 4-5 district finals.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids soccer scoreboard: See who’s headed to the regional finals
The high school boys soccer season will continue for four Grand Rapids area teams. Rockford, Forest Hills Central, East Grand Rapids and Holland Christian all won games Tuesday night and will play for a regional title Thursday.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley, launches West Michigan-grown cannabis brand
Bob Marley's son Julian is entering the world of producing and marketing cannabis with the help of a West Michigan-based company
Feds reopen door for casino near Muskegon
After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to sign off on plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon in June, the casino may now have a second chance.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MLive
Trinity Health Saint Mary’s eyes large housing, retail redevelopment in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s wants to construct a nine-story building containing housing, retail space, a grocery store, and offices for community service providers on what’s now 10 parking lots across from its hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE. The building, part of what Saint...
MLive
Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan
AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash
A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
Kent Co. Clerk: Absentee voters, ballot drop box observers should avoid contact
The Kent County Clerk says there are reports of people observing ballot drop off boxes. Lisa Posthumus Lyons says it's nothing to worry about.
Central Michigan Life
Assistant police chief Andy Latham retires
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is undergoing some changes. Assistant Police Chief Andy Latham will retire from the force Nov. 4, according to a press release by the MPPD. Lieutenant Brandon Bliss has been promoted to assistant police chief and will assume his duties Nov. 6. After 26 years with...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum
GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
Black motorist says Rockford police ‘quota’ for traffic stops led to arrest, assault
KENT COUNTY, MI – A requirement that Rockford police officers average two traffic stops a shift could have factored into the stop of a Black motorist who contends he was falsely arrested and assaulted, a judge said. Thurman King, 57, was stopped March 20, 2019, in his Rockford neighborhood...
What did officer tell investigators about killing Patrick Lyoya? Questions may be answered at hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In the six months since a police officer shot a Black man in the back of the head following a struggle over a Taser, the public has been privy to many of the details. Grand Rapids police released bodycam and cellphone videos showing the moments...
Comments / 0