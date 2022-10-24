ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

MLive.com

Fremont volleyball standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week

MUSKEGON – The Fremont volleyball team has proven to be a scrappy bunch this fall, as they’ve posted a 26-23-3 overall record and have recently recorded wins over Hesperia, Grant, Onekama and Reed City. One of the key performers for the Packers has been senior setter Carle Bruggema,...
FREMONT, MI
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
LUDINGTON, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Central Michigan Life

Assistant police chief Andy Latham retires

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is undergoing some changes. Assistant Police Chief Andy Latham will retire from the force Nov. 4, according to a press release by the MPPD. Lieutenant Brandon Bliss has been promoted to assistant police chief and will assume his duties Nov. 6. After 26 years with...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum

GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

